New events space to open at Pennsylvania Live! Casino Pittsburgh

The new space at Live! Casino Pittsburgh is expected to open in late June.
04/28/22

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania has announced that it’s expanding its footprint with a new 7,000-square-foot events centre.

US.-  Live! Casino Pittsburgh, a Category 4 so-called “mini” satellite casino in Pennsylvania, is hoping to open a new event and entertainment space in late June. The 7,000-square-foot space can hold up to 780 people and has an adjustable layout.

The casino originally announced the upcoming event space in December when unveiling several new attractions, including a poker room, electronic gaming tables, a FanDuel FanCave and reconfigured high-limit room.

The space will be on the second floor, near the restaurant Sports & Social Steel City, PBR Cowboy Bar and the poker room. The venue will be available for corporate functions, weddings, concerts and special events.

Sean Sullivan, the casino’s general manager, said: “We are setting a new standard for all meetings and events in the region with The Venue at Live! Casino. Led by a best-in-class team, this most recent investment is focused on making your experience unforgettable from the moment you step onto our property to the moment you leave.”

The Cordish Category 4 property reported land-based gross gaming revenue of $101.5m last year, inclusive of the casino’s slots, table games, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

