New events space to open at Pennsylvania Live! Casino Pittsburgh

The new space at Live! Casino Pittsburgh is expected to open in late June.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania has announced that it’s expanding its footprint with a new 7,000-square-foot events centre.

US.- Live! Casino Pittsburgh, a Category 4 so-called “mini” satellite casino in Pennsylvania, is hoping to open a new event and entertainment space in late June. The 7,000-square-foot space can hold up to 780 people and has an adjustable layout.

The casino originally announced the upcoming event space in December when unveiling several new attractions, including a poker room, electronic gaming tables, a FanDuel FanCave and reconfigured high-limit room.

The space will be on the second floor, near the restaurant Sports & Social Steel City, PBR Cowboy Bar and the poker room. The venue will be available for corporate functions, weddings, concerts and special events.

See also: Pennsylvania’s fifth mini-casino faces potential delay

Sean Sullivan, the casino’s general manager, said: “We are setting a new standard for all meetings and events in the region with The Venue at Live! Casino. Led by a best-in-class team, this most recent investment is focused on making your experience unforgettable from the moment you step onto our property to the moment you leave.”

The Cordish Category 4 property reported land-based gross gaming revenue of $101.5m last year, inclusive of the casino’s slots, table games, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

See also: Cordish announces two executive appointments for Live! Casino