Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $440.5m in June

Combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests was up 13 per cent from June 2022.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests was $440.5m in June, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). That’s a rise of 13 per cent from June 2022 but down 8 per cent from May 2023.

Sports betting revenue was $23m, up 80 per cent compared to June 2022 and down 43.9 per cent from May 2023. Of the state’s 17 venues, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course brought in the highest revenue with $74.4m. Hollywood Casino Morgantown increased its revenue the most year-on-year with $7.1m, up 28.9 per cent.

Igaming revenue was $135.4m, while fantasy contests generated revenue of $848,591.

IWG launches Mega Money Jackpots in Pennsylvania and Virginia

Online lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has launched a multi-state eInstant progressive jackpot in Pennsylvania and Virginia. The new game, branded as Mega Money Jackpots, will deliver multimillion-dollar prizes.

The Pennsylvania and Virginia Lotteries foresee additional US lotteries linking into Mega Money Jackpots, which will increase the prize possibilities.