The Coalition for Fantasy Sports and idPair launch responsible gaming initiative

US.- The Coalition for Fantasy Sports has announced a partnership with idPair, a gaming firm that offers responsible gambling tools. This deal enables a self-exclusion solution for Coalition members PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Betr, and Dabble, allowing individuals to choose to simultaneously self-exclude across all members’ platforms, regardless of their location.

Players will have the choice to self-exclude on one platform or from all member platforms. The programme will help players who choose to self-exclude to block access to multiple gaming sites in one step, giving them a chance to take a break from gaming for a period of their choice. IdPair’s advanced data anonymization ensures privacy, safeguarding self-excluded users’ sensitive data.

JT Foley, executive director of the Coalition for Fantasy Sports, said: “This unprecedented partnership demonstrates the value each of our members place on protecting consumers and improving their mental health. We’re dedicated to leading the Responsible Gaming space and encourage all operators across the gaming industry to follow suit.”

Jonathan Aiwazian, CEO of idPair, added: “At idPair, we are dedicated to connecting data to improve tools that help people play more sustainably through cutting-edge anonymization and encryption methods. Our technology enables stronger safeguards and ensures sensitive information remains secure and private, giving players peace of mind. We’re proud to partner with the Coalition to raise the bar for safer gaming.”

Brianne Doura-Schawohl, CEO of Doura-Schawohl Consulting and formerly the legislative director for the National Council on Problem Gaming, commented: “This cross-platform self-exclusion program is a major advancement in protecting players. The Coalition and idPair are leading the way in fostering a safer gaming market.”

idPair enhances consumer protection through research and the creation of innovative technology. Its products include the National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program (NVSEP) and a single-customer view platform to identify and reduce high-risk consumer behaviors by combining anonymized transactional data across multiple operators.

The company launched free self-exclusion assistance in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, and Tennessee, as part of the first phase of the NVSEP. It also expanded to California. Depending on the state, self-exclusion options are available for casinos, online sports betting, online casino, online poker, fantasy sports and horseracing.