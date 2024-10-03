Sports betting in Michigan: Gaming Control Board director urges responsible gaming practices

The MGCB executive director Henry Williams has issued a reminder.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) executive director Henry Williams has issued a reminder to all residents regarding responsible gaming practices while participating in sports betting. The MGCB stated that with the growing popularity of online gaming, it is essential to prioritise responsible gaming to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for all participants.

The MGCB message was sent as the Detroit Tigers are playing the postseason for the first time in a decade.

Williams said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board is committed to promoting responsible gaming initiatives and ensuring the well-being of residents through its Emmy Award-winning and prominent ‘Don’t Regret the Bet’ campaign, which is aimed at educating and protecting individuals from the potential harms of excessive wagering. In line with this commitment, the agency provides resources and support for individuals who may be struggling with self-regulation.”

In July, the Michigan Lottery announced that it would transition to the National Problem Gambling Helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, for responsible gaming support. This aligns the agency with the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) and other online gaming platforms operating in Michigan.

Operated by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the helpline will replace the existing Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-270-7117), although the previous number will remain in operation.

In Michigan, bettors must be 21 or older to place a wager on authorized online gaming or online sports betting sites and in the Detroit casinos. The operators must meet “Know Your Customer” requirements to establish legal age and identity before a gaming patron is allowed to open an online account or be allowed on the gaming floor of a casino. Wagers can be placed on professional and college sports.

Igaming and sports betting in Michigan: revenue reaches $224.02m in August

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $224.02m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in August. That’s a rise of 1.4 per cent compared to July. Igaming gross receipts totaled $196.66m and sports betting $27.36m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts were $193.2m: $176.9m from igaming and $16.3m from internet sports betting. The online sports betting handle was $280.1m, up 11.9 per cent from July. Operators reported submitting $37.77m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $9.39m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees.