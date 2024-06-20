Voluntary self-exclusion programme to launch in four US states

Provider idPair will launch the initiative in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan and Tennessee in August.

US.- idPair has announced the launch of free self-exclusion assistance in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, and Tennessee in August, as part of the first phase of the National Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program (NVSEP). Depending on the state, self-exclusion options will be available for casinos, online sports betting, online casino, online poker, fantasy sports and horseracing.

Jonathan Aiwazian, CEO of idPair, said: “For the first time ever, individuals seeking a wider level of protection can self-exclude from multiple states in a streamlined fashion. While today we announce our ability to provide free assistance with self-exclusion in each of these 4 states, more jurisdictions are on the way, as we accelerate toward our goal of removing barriers for people seeking protection across all gambling jurisdictions and products.”