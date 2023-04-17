The Broadway League opposes Caesars Entertainment proposed casino

Several theatre owners have joined the “No Times Square Casino Community Coalition”.

US.- The Broadway League, a group of theatre owners and producers, has joined restaurant owners to oppose Caesars Entertainment’s bid for a Times Square casino. The “No Times Square Casino” Community Coalition says visitors would visit only the casino and not goo anywhere else to eat, drink or watch entertainment.

they wrote on their website: “Casinos are built to keep visitors inside their doors as long as possible, patronizing their own restaurants, shops and entertainment venues — at the expense of the 90,000-plus jobs nearby businesses support.”

The growing coalition of residents, businesses and community organisations includes the Broadway League, Times Square Church, the American Bus Association, the Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association and the Student & Youth Travel Association.

They wrote: “research shows that, Las Vegas aside, casinos don’t meaningfully drive new tourism. Instead, they act as magnets for local gamblers and prey on vulnerable populations. A Times Square casino would bring economic and social disruption, not development, and make our community less welcoming to families from all over the world.”

Caesars Entertainment and SL Green announced plans to build a Caesars Palace at 1515 Broadway, Manhattan in October The application is due to be reviewed by the New York State’s Gaming Facility later this year.

Last month, the New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association (NYSLRBLA) announced its support for the plans. The NYSLRBLA represents Hispanic and minority businesses in the food and beverage industry. It represents over 350 restaurant members.

