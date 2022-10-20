Caesars and SL Green Realty announce plans for Times Square casino

Caesars will apply to operate a casino in New York City’s Broadway.

US.- Caesars Entertainment and SL Green Realty have announced a partnership to bid to build a new casino in New York’s Times Square. The firms plan to redevelop 1515 Broadway with a casino, a theatre that would stage The Lion King and restaurants.

SL Green and Caesars are proposing security and traffic improvements as part of their proposal.

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars said: “Caesars is thrilled to partner with SL Green in connection with a five-star project that will meet and exceed New Yorkers’ expectations for world-class entertainment, immediately enhancing New York City’s tourism engine and elevating this one-of-a-kind global destination to new heights.

“As one of the largest mobile sports books in New York, Caesars is passionate about New York itself. Caesars is also deeply invested in New York-based restaurant groups, chefs, and entertainers from across the Empire State.”

Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green, added: “We believe that Times Square offers the best location for a new resort casino that can attract tourists and benefit local businesses. We’re excited to pursue this license with Caesars and our many local partners. Our approach will ensure that under-represented communities benefit both in terms of employment and investment opportunities.

“A casino in Times Square is in keeping with existing uses in the area. Times Square is the center of the entertainment universe. Because we are proposing a renovation, once the license is issued, we can open quicker than other facilities, which require entirely new construction, changes in law, and will be disruptive to their local communities.”

Caesars holds groundbreaking ceremony for Danville casino

Caesars Entertainment has broken ground on the construction of Caesars Virginia in Danville. Caesars executives and state and local representatives attended.

Those attending included Robert Livingston, Caesars’ senior vice president of development, Barron Fuller, Caesars’ regional president, principal chief Richard Sneed, and Scott Barber, CEO of EBCI Holdings. Local representatives included Danville mayor Alonzo Jones, Virginia state delegate Danny Marshall, Virginia Lottery executive director Kelly Gee and Virginia Tourism Corp CEO and president Rita McClenny.

Costing $650m, Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room, and a Caesars Sportsbook. It was expected that the new gaming venue opened its doors next year, but it will open in 2024.