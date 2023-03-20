Residents petition against Sands casino plans for Long Island

Residents from Nassau County have formed a group called Say No to the Casino Civic Association.

Trustees of Hofstra University have spoken out against Las Vegas Sands’ plans to build a casino near the campus.

US.- Trustees of Hofstra University have published an open letter raising concerns about Las Vegas Sands’s plans for a casino resort at the Nassau Coliseum site in Long Island, New York. The letter notes that 40,000 students, ranging from children to graduate students, attend schools in the area, and that as such “The Nassau Hub is an entirely inappropriate location for a casino.”

The letter says: “It is surrounded by educational institutions from preschool through graduate school, and a diversity of suburban communities that should not be exposed to the increased traffic congestion, crime, economic harm to local businesses, and other negative impacts that a casino development would likely bring.

“There are other locations in and around New York City to site a casino that are not in such proximity to multiple educational institutions where so many young people live and learn.”

Las Vegas Sands plans to pursue the development of a multi-billion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project. It’s entered into agreements to purchase the long-term lease of the site currently home to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The transactions, which still requires approvals, would grant the company control of up to 80 acres.

Residents have formed a nonpartisan group called Say No to the Casino Civic Association, which is calling on the county legislature to reject the proposal. They have started a change.org petition against the gaming facility.

“This casino will change the character of Nassau County and the surrounding neighbourhoods and will lead to an increase in crime, traffic and noise pollution,” the change.org petition reads. “It will also put a strain on our local law enforcement and governments.”

Las Vegas Sands has said that the development would include “outdoor community spaces, four and five-star hotel rooms, and a world-class live performance venue honoring the long legacy of live music at the Nassau Coliseum.”

Robert G. Goldstein, Sands chairman and CEO, says the project would provide thousands of union jobs in construction in operations.

“Our proposed project would be designed to produce tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue for the local community on an annual basis, potentially offering property tax relief for residents,” he said. “The project would also provide a lift for local businesses through a robust procurement program and support a broad range of community organizations and causes.”

