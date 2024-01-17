TCSJOHNHUXLEY showcases latest innovations and bids a fond farewell to ICE London

TCSJOHNHUXLEY is ready to unveil its latest innovations at ICE 2024, including scaled-down tables, SaturnTM Wheelmate, and Super Reels Money Wheel.

Press release.- ICE 2024 is set to be a memorable show for TCSJOHNHUXLEY. The company is excited to showcase a range of innovations for the land-based and online sectors, as well as celebrate the ‘end of a London era’ for ICE.

A new range of scaled-down tables will be unveiled at the show which feature a reduced footprint yet will not impact the game. These tables have been developed in consultation with operators which will enable these products to be located in areas that standard-sized tables would not fit – with reduced impact on the Table Gaming footprint in a casino.

Beautifully crafted to the quality that operators have come to expect from TCSJOHNHUXLEY, these scaled-down tables have been designed to incorporate all the same components as standard-size tables but will provide operators with the ability to place more tables on the gaming floor, if so required.

As with all TCSJOHNHUXLEY tables, a variety of finishes and styles are available to match the casino’s décor or brand requirements.

First seen at G2E in Las Vegas last October, SaturnTM Wheelmate the indispensable toolkit that provides a host of features that enable casinos to easily monitor and maintain their Roulette wheels keeping them in peak performance, will be showcased on the stand.

This compact, completely mobile console plugs into any of the latest SaturnTM Roulette wheels to access stored winning number data and delivers powerful new features to record all maintenance events and servicing checks completed, enabling the casino to monitor that scheduled maintenance activities are being performed.

It can be used to configure built-in LEDs and game states on the wheel, plus give a full picture of how the wheel is operating. In addition, wheel levelling, wheel rotation and calibration checks can be carried out using the console, so engineers no longer need to carry bulky tools.

In addition to the impressive showcase of world-class products will be some innovations and additions to the company’s extensive range of Money Wheels. ICE sees the launch of Super Reels Money Wheel and Lumin8 Duo. Super Reels Money Wheel features two enormous wheels designed to emulate old-fashioned slot reels.

Created to provide a show-stopping feature to any igaming studio game, this product can be produced as a blank canvas for operators to create their own games or the TCSJOHNHUXLEY team can design a theme as required.

The ever-popular digital Lumin8 Game Wheel with multi-game functionality and a wide range of options for creating fun and unique games, is now also available with two integrated digital wheels as Lumin8 Duo.

Incorporating all the features of the original wheel, Lumin8 Duo is ideal for games and marketing promotions providing added fun and giving casino operators the flexibility to design even more captivating game possibilities.

