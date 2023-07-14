TCSJOHNHUXLEY announces launch of its brand new website.

The new website was created with the user in mind,

The site was re-designed to provide a user-friendly experience as well as improved functionality.

Press release.- Leading global innovator of live gaming solutions, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, is excited to announce the launch of a new website at www.tcsjohnhuxley.com.

The new website has been completely re-designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with a fresh, responsive, and vibrant design, as well as improved navigation and functionality.

Created with the user in mind, the site includes many new features including, multiple languages and geotargeted content to serve its global customer base, enhanced product information, a new comprehensive Media Centre as well as a Customer Portal.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY has also further developed its already successful digital Roulette Wheel configurator, with a refreshed design and an improved user experience. The configurator is now available on all devices including mobile and has options for the Saturn Glo wheel as well as Single, Double, Triple and Quadruple Zero sequences. Users can get creative and design their very own unique TCSJOHNHUXLEY Roulette Wheel, with a wide range of colours and finishes.

Tracy Cohen, TCSJOHNHUXLEY director of marketing, comments, “We are incredibly proud to launch the new site during our 50th anniversary year. We hope our customers and visitors to the site will enjoy the improved user experience and site navigation, along with a whole range of enhanced resources for our products and services.

“We will be continually evolving and improving the new site with additional content, more languages, and plans to further enhance our customer’s digital experience, so keep watching this space!”.

