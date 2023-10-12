TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveils new products and innovations at G2E Las Vegas

See TCSJOHNHUXLEY latest products and innovations be sure to visit Booth 3259 at G2E Las Vegas.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY wowed attendees at G2E Las Vegas with its latest product launches and innovations.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY has captivated attendees at G2E Las Vegas 2023 with a dazzling array of innovations. From cutting-edge displays to revolutionary table game layouts and an exciting new poker variation, their offerings showcased the future of the gaming industry.

Dynamic Display System (DDS) unveiled: “A game-changer for operators”

At the heart of TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s showcase was the Dynamic Display System (DDS), an advanced graphic display application that provides the option for graphics to be configured in numerous combinations. This allows winning numbers, stats, advertising content and video to be displayed exactly how the operator requires.

New for G2E this year, TCSJOHNHUXLEY introduced DDS for Blaze which when combined with DDS Winning Number Displays, provides a complete themed package of content for gaming tables. DDS for Blaze allows operators to easily configure patented Blaze LED Surface Technology directly at the Gaming Table by simply using the Winning Number Display.

Key features of DDS for Blaze include customisation of colours, changing bet layout positions, as well as loading videos and themed animations onto the gaming surface for added visual attraction.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman commented, “DDS is a game-changer for operators as it provides casinos with unrivalled flexibility to manage and change their content, using our quick and easy application tool.

“Now with DDS for Blaze casinos can have a complete themed package for Gaming Tables which is ideal for key events and promotions. These high-impact graphics certainly create a real showstopper on the gaming floor.”

Saturn Wheel’s New Companion: Wheelmate

In addition to their dynamic display innovations, TCSJOHNHUXLEY introduced Wheelmate, a crucial toolkit for monitoring and maintaining Saturn Roulette Wheels.

Wheelmate is a compact, completely mobile console that provides the perfect toolkit to assist engineers or maintenance teams. It plugs into any of the latest Saturn Roulette wheels to record and store data alleviating the need to plug in a laptop, and delivers powerful new features that uniquely record all maintenance events to get a full picture of how the wheel is operating.

In addition, wheel levelling, wheel rotation and calibration checks can be carried out using the console, so engineers no longer need to carry bulky tools.

Tristan Sjöberg explained, “Wheelmate is the perfect companion for Saturn Roulette Wheels as it enables engineers to easily carry out a range of maintenance and servicing checks with all the data stored on the wheel. This allows operators to get a full picture of how their wheels are operating and performing. Our customers need peace of mind that their wheels are always running at peak performance and Wheelmate helps deliver this.”

Elevating table game layouts: a feast for the eyes

Known for their craftsmanship, TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveiled a new range of table game layouts at G2E 2023. These layouts, featuring three distinct synthetic materials, offer high-impact, visually stunning print finishes.

The DELUXE range is made from a high-quality polyester layout material and is plain backed with a soft nap, making it perfect for detailed graphical layouts. This range also has the benefit of a water-resistant coating.

The ULTRA range features a rubber backing with a flat nap, enhancing the durability of the material whilst delivering a colour richness and vibrancy. For quicker layout changes, there is a ‘Quick Change Ultra’ variant, which is the same material but incorporates a Velcro backing to allow for a faster and easier turnaround on tabletops.

Finally, there is the PREMIER range with a sumptuously soft velvet nap. This material is not only extremely durable but also allows for striking colour retention and richness, as well as providing a luxurious and sophisticated finish to gaming tables.

Phil Lee, TCSJOHNHUXLEY managing director for the Americas, said, “Our layouts have always been highly regarded for their striking vibrancy and durability, however with the introduction of these new ranges, we now have a collection to suit every gaming requirement. Eye-catching and vibrant layouts not only promote gameplay within the casino but also enhance the player experience.”

Magic Poker: a twist on classic poker

TCSJOHNHUXLEY also introduced Magic Poker, an exciting fun-filled variation of the classic Stud Poker game that uses one deck of cards and one Joker, with the object of the game to achieve a higher-ranking hand than the dealer. The Magic Poker ‘Joker’ is a wild card that enables the player the possibility to reach a Five of a Kind winning hand.

To add to the excitement the game also includes a Bluff bet, which is an optional side bet that can be played if a player thinks that the dealer will not open with an Ace and King. The Bluff bet pays at odds of 3 to 2 if the dealer does not open with an Ace and King or higher.

Fun and easy to play, Magic Poker is a game for both beginners and experienced poker players alike.

Already installed in various Sun International properties in South Africa, Magic Poker is proving popular with players as the Joker acts as the ‘Magic’ card – so the player feels they are always one or two cards away from a winning hand.

Tristan Sjöberg commented, “We are delighted to showcase this game at G2E Las Vegas. Magic Poker is a great addition to our Just Games portfolio and adds an exciting twist on the traditional game of Stud Poker.”

Ora Gem Winning Number Display: elegance and security combined

Among their range of Winning Number Displays, TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveiled the Ora Gem. This latest addition to the range offers a stylish angled frame, that incorporates distinctive ‘floating’ LEDs with an optional discreet integrated camera to provide extra security at the table. Available in a gold anodised finish, Ora Gem’s 27” double-sided landscape screen is suitable for Baccarat, Poker, and Progressive games.

Tristan Sjöberg commented, “Ora Gem is the latest addition to the range and is sure to attract more attention to a table and increase marketing potential for operators.

“We acknowledge that one size does not fit all which is why we offer a display portfolio with a wide range of styles, finishes and frame options to ensure there is a TCS Ora Display to suit any casino!”

