TCSJOHNHUXLEY signs exclusive distributor agreement with Bet Rite

TCSJOHNHUXLEY announces a strategic partnership with Bet Rite, as the exclusive distributor of its products in Canada.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY, the world-renowned supplier of end-to-end live gaming solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Bet Rite, as the exclusive distributor of its portfolio of products across all provinces in Canada.

Founded in 2009 and with a team that has over 40 years of gaming experience, Bet Rite is a service-oriented gaming supply company dedicated to the Canadian gaming markets. They work with partners to bring world-class gaming products and services through well-established distribution channels to the Canadian casino market.

Phil Lee, managing director for TCSJOHNHUXLEY Americas commented, “We are very pleased to be working with Bet Rite in Canada. This strategic relationship brings together our industry-leading products with a renowned name in the Canadian gaming market and we are confident this will be a major benefit to all our customers in the region.”

“We are very excited to be working with world-class live gaming manufacturer TCSJOHNHUXLEY,” added Bet Rite President, Billy MacLellan. “Our well-established distribution network and knowledge of the Canadian gaming market will ensure casino properties right across the region will benefit from this exclusive distribution agreement, and we look forward to hitting the ground running.”

Bet Rite will be in attendance at the TCSJOHNHUXLEY booth #3259 at G2E Las Vegas from 10th – 12th October, where the full portfolio of products will be showcased.