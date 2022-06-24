TCSJOHNHUXLEY returns to European in-person events with debut appearance at iGB Live!

TCSJOHNHUXLEY, will be celebrating a number of landmarks at the forthcoming iGB Live! (5th – 8th July, Amsterdam RAI). Not only will the internationally recognised gaming brand be making its iGB debut but it will also constitute its first appearance at a European-based in-person event since the pandemic.

Press release.- Nicci Smith, managing director UK/Europe confirmed: “Obviously we are excited to be showcasing our products and meeting with customers after such a long period away due to the Covid restrictions. As the online market has evolved, our iGaming offering has developed and grown in importance, now constituting a substantial part of our business. We feel this is the perfect time to showcase our innovative products, allowing us to meet the online industry at a dedicated event.”

“The sector undoubtedly missed in-person events and TCSJOHNHUXLEY especially benefits from our customers being able to see, touch and experience our products. During the pandemic, we all tried to find innovative ways to showcase our products, but nothing competes with meeting customers face-to-face which is why iGB Live! is so important not just to us but to the industry as a whole.”

Highlighting the industry-wide supply-chain issues impacting technology items and the global logistics problems as key challenges, Nicci explained: “All these affect day-to-day operations so forward planning where possible, is definitely key. That being said, we benefit from being a company that is big enough to compensate for some of these challenges and small enough to be flexible to change.

“Many of our products for the sector are bespoke designs allowing us to offer operators truly unique products, which has been a major factor for growth. We have developed strong relationships with our online customers and through these partnerships, have been able to deliver exciting, revenue-generating products. Which explains why TCSJOHNHUXLEY is the live gaming equipment supplier of choice for the online gaming sector.”

