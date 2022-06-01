Connections-rich iGB Live! targets 4,500 visitors

iGB Live! is back on 5-8 July at the RAI Amsterdam.

Press release.- Connect. Converse. Convert. has been unveiled as the campaign message underpinning the 2022 edition of iGB Live! which is being held across 5th-8th July at the RAI Amsterdam.

The theme underlines the unique credentials of the Clarion Gaming owned event which provides a forum of opportunity for delegates to connect and converse with key suppliers, convert expert-led insights into actionable business growth and converge with the 4,000+ visitors and 250 exhibitors expected at what is one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming expos.

Naomi Barton, Portfolio Director with responsibility for driving the development of the iGB brand, is confident that July’s event will continue its recent growth and upward trajectory. She stated: “Last year’s edition of iGB Live! raised the bar in terms of engagement with an independent satisfaction survey conducted by exhibition research specialists Explori placing it among an elite top 2 per cent when benchmarked against other exhibitions. That overwhelmingly positive sentiment was continued at April’s iGB Affiliate London where the overall satisfaction rating was 89% a figure that eclipsed the industry benchmark for returning trade expos which sits at 59 per cent.

“For 2022, we are bringing both iGB Live! and iGB Affiliate Amsterdam, b2b and affiliate, under one main iGB Live! brand, as we look to cement this event as the only global gathering of the entire igaming ecosystem. Our strategy is also to continue that momentum at iGB Live! by combining all of the quality networking opportunities that the community wants with a content-rich four-day experience.

“For affiliates, this includes the exclusive opportunity to connect with over 100 iGaming Affiliate Programmes offering CPA and revenue-share deals that are too hot to miss and conversing with affiliate managers to convert high-quality leads and maximise ROI. For iGaming visitors, it means connecting with the suppliers who will deliver the most advanced betting/game development and UX, reduce acquisition spend and enhance retention strategies for both new and returning players.”