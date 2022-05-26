TCSJOHNHUXLEY launches Mega Tilt Spin Money Wheel for Online Gaming

Available in 52 or 54-pin options, Mega Tilt Spin can incorporate customised game themes and graphics as well as a range of finishes.

Press release.- The global provider of live gaming solutions, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, has launched Mega Tilt Spin, a thrilling new Money Wheel designed specifically for the iGaming sector.

TCSJOHHUXLEY has a wide range of Money Wheels to suit any gaming requirements for the land-based and online sectors. And this new horizontal Wheel is the latest addition to the range.

Mega Tilt Spin is a large horizontal Money Wheel. It is the ideal option for online studios that use overhead cameras as it offers better viewing angles of the game, whilst helping to minimise challenges that may be caused by studio lighting.

See also: TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Nicci Smith receives Outstanding Contribution Award at The Casino Awards 2022

Available in 52 or 54-pin options, Mega Tilt Spin can incorporate customised game themes and graphics as well as a range of finishes to provide a truly exclusive and unique product. Mega Tilt Spin now joins the range of TCSJOHNHUXLEY Money Wheels that include Mega Money Wheel, LED Money Wheel and Standard Money Wheel, all built to the highest quality with exceptional attention to detail.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY works in partnership with iGaming operators to deliver innovative, reliable, secure and quality products of the highest level.

See also: TCSJOHNHUXLEY launches Roulette Xtra, a new live game for casinos