Nicci Smith: “iGB Live! Amsterdam is the perfect opportunity to showcase TCSJOHNHUXLEY innovative products”

Nicci Smith, Managing Director UK / Europe at TCSJOHNHUXLEY, talked about the company’s upcoming attendance at iGB Live! Amsterdam.

The upcoming iGB Live! Expo taking place in Amsterdam on July 5-8 is one of the most significant iGaming events in Europe. Nicci Smith, managing director UK / Europe at TCSJOHNHUXLEY sat down with Focus Gaming News for an exclusive interview to talk about their expectations for the Expo, the products TCS will be showcasing and the role of online games in the industry.

How do you prepare from TCS for iGB Live! Amsterdam?

This is the first time we have exhibited at iGB Live and it’s also the first in-person event we have attended in Europe since the pandemic, so we are excited to be showcasing our products and meeting with customers.

As the online market has evolved, our iGaming offering has developed and grown in importance, now constituting a substantial part of our business. We feel this is the perfect time to showcase our innovative products, allowing us to meet the online industry at a dedicated event.

What will be the axis of your proposal for the expo?

We will be showcasing a small selection of products that are ideal for iGaming operators, such as the Mega Money Wheel, Blaze Roulette with our exciting new game, Roulette Xtra, SaturnTM Auto Wheel, Ora Grande Winning Number Display, Qorex ETG and a selection of exciting card games and progressives. Our portfolio is much more extensive, but this should give a good overview to operators attending.

What does the place that online games occupy today within your business? Why?

Many of our products for the sector are bespoke designs allowing us to offer operators truly unique products, which has been a major factor for growth. We also understand the challenges faced by online live game studios, such as lighting and camera angles, and as such incorporate design features which include matt finishes that mitigate harsh reflections or re-orientate products like the Mega Tilt Spin Money Wheel that lays flat to allow the overhead cameras to capture the perfect player view.

We have developed strong relationships with our online customers and through these partnerships, have been able to deliver exciting, revenue-generating products. That is why TCSJOHNHUXLEY is the live gaming equipment supplier of choice for the online gaming sector.

Do you consider that online games complement or compete with traditional games? Why?

TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s iGaming offerings definitely complement traditional games. Due to the nature in which we develop and manufacture products, we have found synergies that benefit both sectors and can modify products accordingly to suit the environment. As players migrate more frequently between online and traditional land-based gaming, it is a benefit for both sectors to offer complimentary games.

