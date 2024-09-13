TaDa Gaming’s latest release: Shōgun, a slot with a special split symbol feature

Shōgun is the casino content provider’s latest slot, based on the battlefields of Imperial Japan.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is taking players to the battlefields of Imperial Japan in its new adventure slot Shōgun. Loaded with features, the interplay of Wilds, Scatters and Free Spins is further enhanced with the unique ‘Swords’ progressive bonus feature.

Played across a 5 x 3 grid with an additional, special bonus top row, players will discover 10,000x max bet win potential alongside immersive gaming with a twist in this superb new release.

Armies of Samurai warriors take to the fields to fight for honour while the Shōgun himself is guarding the reels. With one sweep of his weapon, it is in his gift to deliver the Sword Bonus feature that will split the symbols up to four times on the standard reels and give both winning combinations and incredibly exciting play.

Packed with Japanese imagery, the high-paying symbols include the Jinbaori surcoat and the Shuriken throwing weapon. Find the traditional Pagoda Scatter to trigger SEVEN Free Spins and the potential for the Sword Bonus feature.

The Sword Bonus is progressive. Symbols of either plaited leaves, or one, two or three swords appear on the special top row. When a sword appears, all the symbols on that reel will split according to the number of swords plus one on the bonus top row.

One Sword will split the symbols in two. Two swords will split the symbols by three and three Swords split the symbols by four times for mega-enhanced win potential and payouts and truly immersive gaming.

Free Spins are both re-triggerable in Free Spins and potentially unlimited as each Pagoda Scatter on the reels will increase the Free Spins by one.

The Japanese Laurel Leaf Crown is the Wild and will substitute for all symbols except the Scatter and the Bonus. With TaDa’s signature flair, Wilds hold different values, from one, two, three to four and significantly add to the win potential with every spin when they appear.

As part of the experience, as the bonus features unfold, the entire grid will also split and shift to new screens, showcasing an eerie Samurai battle and large cannons as the wins pour down creating a truly cinematic effect.

Sean Liu, head of Product Management, TaDa Gaming, said: ‘Shōgun is a fantastic addition to our portfolio. It offers an immersive theme with stunning animation alongside 10,000x. The balance of frequent wins with the potential for substantial payouts, added to the quality of the overall experience, all work together to bring a new standard to igaming.’

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio.

