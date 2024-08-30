Bryam Jacquet: “The whole TaDa Gaming team is excited to be exhibiting at SiGMA East Europe”

TaDa Gaming’s Head of Business Development spoke with Focus Gaming News about how the company is preparing for the upcoming SiGMA East Europe and TaDa Gaming’s plans for the near future.

Exclusive interview.- TaDa Gaming has announced its participation in the fourth edition of SiGMA East Europe, scheduled to take place in Budapest from September 2 to 4. Ahead of the company’s presence at the event, Bryam Jacquet, head of business development, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview.

TaDa will be part of SiGMA East Europe, how is the company preparing for this event? What does the expo mean to the gaming industry in the region?

As a newer entrant to the region, the whole TaDa team is excited to be exhibiting at SiGMA East Europe. This is a perfect opportunity for us to both introduce and reinforce our credentials as one of the more engaging casino content providers. We anticipate some great networking and learning opportunities.

TaDa Gaming is renowned for its Fishing-Shooting games such as Mega Fishing and Jackpot Fishing but we have a diverse portfolio of over 150 slots, Crash, Plinko, Table, and Bingo games which we are eager to share. We are also launching new products, slots, and series that we are confident will appeal to all demographics and audiences across East Europe.

According to Statista, igaming revenue across this region is set to hit US$1,017.00m in 2024 with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 5.45 per cent, and a projected market volume of US$1,326.00m by 2029; so this is a significant market for us to collaborate with and one we are confident will be receptive, not least because of the effort we put into certification, translation, and localization of our releases.

We especially look to work with partners that enable us to improve localization. This brings that essential cultural understanding and know-how that delivers differentiation and a better experience for the players.

SiGMA East Europe is hosting multiple key operators in iGaming to discuss trends and development, highlight the importance of the industry in this region, and bring an international focus: clearly, it is a valuable event to attend for anyone serious about developing a successful business here.

We have already set meetings with tier 1 operators and platform providers, streamers, and affiliates and we will be hosting on-stand events with prizes to introduce our new products and releases. We welcome everyone to meet us at Stand P207 or email us to set a meeting as we are looking to connect with as many operators as possible to showcase our products, exchange views, and share insights.

What products are you planning to exhibit at the show?

Our portfolio is currently growing at four + releases a month, with plans to increase this output. As we are 80 per cent+ product-led, this is achievable. We have a very diverse mix of releases from classic slots to our unique fishing-shooting games which are causing quite a stir everywhere we introduce them.

We have also released two series this year, TriLuck™ and DARKREEL™ which we will be highlighting at the show.

Triluck™ works on an overarching concept in each release in the series. Three separate features interact together to deliver accumulative wins, plus the chance to unlock all three features in a single spin for maximum wins.

To date, 3 Coin Treasures, 3 Lucky Piggy, and 3 Pots Dragon are available to play, with five more scheduled across the remainder of 2024 and nine in production for 2025.

Their immediate impact has been impressive across every KPI, especially in the uplift in rounds played and the percentage increase in player sign-up across all releases. With 3 Lucky Piggy, the uplift of registered players increased by over 10 per cent, taking the player base to almost a quarter of a million worldwide in the first four weeks and still growing.

We will be hosting a TriLuck™ competition at our stand and again, everyone is welcome to try their luck!

DARKREEL™ offers a new direction in 3D cinematic graphics to create a very realistic depiction of the horror genre films. Our first release Nightfall Hunting offers unique features and 10,000x max win in a chilling tale of the Undead.

TaDa also has a range of player engagement and gamification tools and we are very excited to introduce Giftcode – which has seen enormous take-up with streamers and affiliates in Brazil especially, alongside our Win Card enhancement tool. So, lots to talk about!

What do you consider will be the main topics that will be discussed at the expo?

Discussing strategies for successful entry, reinforcement, and expansion, and creating differentiation through delivering effective localization and translation will be key topics for every stakeholder. Assuming a successful product will effortlessly transfer cross-culture is not wise in any industry. We have invested heavily in R&D to ensure we understand and respect the local culture and social impacts that drive engagement but we are always looking to learn more.

Innovation in technology and especially the rise in AI/VR is an essential conversation for our business and there always needs to be discussion on regulations and ensuring we contribute to delivering safe experiences across regulated markets.

“We have invested heavily in R&D to ensure we understand and respect the local culture and social impacts that drive engagement but we are always looking to learn more.”

In addition to your existing Malta Gaming Authority and Spelinspektionen Swedish licenses, what other markets are you considering entering?

We have been successful in our application to the Hellenic Gaming Commission so Greece is an important new market for us and we are currently waiting for confirmation on our licences from the ONJN in Romania and from the UK Gambling Commission. Furthermore, we have signed several new partnerships, including most recently with Novibet. Working with operators of this calibre gives us significant access to many new players, especially across the UK, a market currently valued at over £15 bn.

We will also go live in Italy later this year and, naturally, East Europe is a big opportunity for us. We are actively in discussion with many different operators so watch this space!

See also: TaDa Gaming unveils dark-themed slot “Nightfall Hunting”

What are the company’s main goals for the next months?

Our focus is always on our portfolio. Research shows that our series is a popular choice with players, many of whom are the ‘Box Set’ generation. Creating and maintaining connections through our immersive series builds loyalty and engagement which are key drivers of our success.

We have a full Roadmap into 2025 and we intend to increase our monthly output of games, as well as launch more in-game engagement tools. Plus, we still have SBC Lisbon and SiGMA Malta where will be launching more new products.

We are also actively recruiting for our Malta office and building a bigger team for both Business Development and Account Management. Our goal is to secure more clients across regulated markets so we need to ensure our workflow and processes are as smooth as possible to enable seamless integrations through our API.

So, a lot of goals in a short time; but we are a good team and we know how to make things happen.