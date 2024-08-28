TaDa Gaming unveils dark-themed slot “Nightfall Hunting”

“Nightfall Hunting” is the first slot in the DARKREEL series and is scheduled for release on August 28.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has announced the upcoming release of “Nightfall Hunting,” the first game in the DARKREEL series. This game introduces a new style of play and is set in a world of darkness.

“Nightfall Hunting” offers 3D cinematic animation with five reels, 3-4-4-4-3 rows, and 30 paylines. The game features various bonuses and the unique ExMATCH symbol.

The action begins at midnight in the haunted village where a solitary figure stands guard over the reels. This is the heavily armed Undead Hunter who will help players control the game and the wins in this medium-high volatility release. With each feature triggered, the Undead Hunter comes to life, slashing his sword and firing his pistols, ready to slay the monsters and share the rewards.

Top paying symbols include the Treasure Chest; the Magic Emblem – which the Hunter also wears on his coat to indicate his good intentions; the Book and Cross; the Hammer and Stake; and the Magic Potion. Lower-paying symbols are the Royals.

Whenever a feature is triggered, the Hunt begins. The Werewolf, Vampire and Alien Monster Nudging Wilds will only appear on reels two, three, and four. Each spin will nudge the Wild to cover the reel AND increase the win by 1x with each nudge. Multipliers can rise up to 12x the triggering win. Multiple Wild Multipliers are then added together to give a total Wild multiplier.

Wilds will also substitute for all other symbols except the Crossed Cutlass and Pistol Scatter and the ExMATCH Tolling Bell symbol. “Nightfall Hunting” incorporates Tada’s signature innovation of triggering features within features to maximise the immersive gameplay and the win potential. Keeping players permanently on high alert, the challenges and rewards in both the base game and the bonus rounds are there for the taking.

In the base game, three Scatters will trigger the Eclipse SIX Free Spins feature where a minimum of one Nudging Multiplier Wild lands on every spin. The game also features the ExMATCH tolling bell symbol, which can land on reels one and five and awards an extra free spin each time it appears in the Eclipse Free Spins feature.

Landing two ExMATCH symbols in one spin will upgrade the Eclipse feature to the Horror Eclipse Free Spins feature. All low-paying symbols on the three central reels are converted into Wild symbols and two+ free spins are awarded as the ExMATCH symbols lock into in place, retriggering the Horror feature with every spin.

In both the base and the bonus games, the low-paying symbols on the three central reels will convert to Nudging Multiplier Wilds when the ExMATCH symbol appears and at least one Undead Wild will appear with every spin.

To increase players’ chances of successful hunting, the Horror Eclipse feature can be triggered either by landing two ExMATCH symbols and three Scatters in the base game, which will award EIGHT free Spins: or by landing two ExMATCH symbols in the Eclipse Six Free Spins game.

Additionally, rules and tips for success are available in the paytable section and on an on-screen dropdown menu during gameplay. “Nightfall Hunting” is available in up to 20 languages and 100 currencies and offers exciting win potential in a spectacularly supernatural slot.

As the first release in the DARKREEL series, “Nightfall Hunting” also introduces players to a newer style of graphics from Tada Gaming, as first seen in the March 2024 release of King Arthur. The game is scheduled for release on August 28, 2024.

Sean Liu, head of product management, TaDa Gaming, said: “Through delivering innovation and creativity, we ensure that our portfolio is accessible and relevant across all player demographics. Nightfall Hunting is a cinematic-inspired gaming challenge that players will want to continue playing to the end. We are excited about this first release in our new Darkreel series and believe players will be too.”