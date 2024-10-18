TaDa Gaming reinforces growth strategy with new WA.Technology partnership

Content provider enhances LatAm and European footprint with go-to universal casino platform.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has extended its reach throughout LatAm and Europe with new WA.Technology signing.

With a current portfolio of 160+ certified, localised and translated releases, plus a minimum of four new releases per month, TaDa Gaming will deliver Arcade, Fishing-Shooting, Slots, Crash, Table and Bingo games through WA. Technology’s powerful B2B platforms across player demographics in both established and emerging markets.

With 30+ years of industry experience, TaDa Gaming is renowned in its home markets of Taiwan and the rest of Asia and is building a significant presence in LatAm, especially Brazil. Accessing European markets is a substantial part of its global strategy and the company has already established itself as a key player through its innovative and high-quality casino content products. TaDa Gaming’s commitment to its European expansion saw it recently obtain a Swedish B2B licence alongside its existing MGA and Hellenic Gaming Authority accreditations.

WA.Technology clients will have immediate access to high-impact releases such as the Arcade Fishing-Shooting games: these deliver inherent gamification through in-game bonuses and random wins alongside immersive “shoot’em up” style play. The TriLuck series which offers unique accumulative winning combinations when the features trigger simultaneously is also part of the offering.

Industry stalwart, WA.Technology, is an established casino platform solution provider and is renowned for its B2B supply of igaming solutions in emerging markets. Recent winners of the SiGMA 2024 Best Aggregator Award and SBC LatinoAmérica 2023 Platform Provider of the Year, the company prioritises its pursuit of excellence in the iGaming industry, offering intelligent solutions and services that cater to the diverse needs of its global clients.

With a state-of-the-art igaming platform, turnkey solutions, and standalone products including Lottery, Sports, Fantasy, Affiliates and Casino, WA.Technology allows operators to enter or expand into emerging markets quickly and easily. WA.Platform is a fully scalable and customisable solution, featuring over 50 game providers, 4,500+ games, and multi-currency support with 80+ payment methods, to effortlessly blend personalisation and expert localisation and address key challenges such as user engagement, acquisition and retention.

Ray Lee, director of Business Development, TaDa Gaming, said: “The TaDa brand is built on trust in our products; so working with a partner of WA. Technology’s provenance is an important part of our growth strategy. Their specialist knowledge of emerging markets especially across LatAm, alongside their European standing, will enable us to further leverage our brand and portfolio and together deliver an enhanced experience for all stakeholders.”

Laura Festen, director of Casino, WA. Technology, said: “TaDa Gaming is an innovative, exciting and experienced content provider. By partnering with a company of its calibre, we are showing our commitment to both our B2B and B2C audiences, constantly providing them with unparalleled solutions. We are looking forward to working together.”

TaDa Gaming currently releases at least four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio and is proud to be driving innovation across the global igaming landscape.