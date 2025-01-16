Digitain promotes Gil Soffer to CCO of Digitain Malta

Soffer previously served as the senior vice president of sales and business development at Galaxsys, part of the Digitain Group.

Press release.- Digitain has announced the appointment of Gil Soffer as the chief commercial officer (CCO) of Digitain Malta. Soffer previously served as the senior vice president of sales and business development at Galaxsys, which is part of the Digitain Group of companies, for two and a half years.

With a wealth of management experience in the iGaming industry, Soffer brings expertise in leadership, commercial strategy, product innovation, operations, and market-product fit strategies for high-growth regulated markets.

Vardges Vardanyan, founder of Digitain Group, highlighted: “I am thrilled to have Gil join our senior leadership team at Digitain Malta. His extensive experience in product and commercial development at Galaxsys was invaluable, as we strengthen and expand our operations in regulated markets.”

Gil Soffer, the new CCO of Digitain Malta, said: “I’m delighted to have been part of Galaxsys’s remarkable growth journey, and I look forward to joining the leadership team at Digitain Malta – a brand that has consistently expanded its business solutions in the global regulated iGaming landscape. I’m a firm advocate of our company’s customer-centric approach of ‘built to lead’ brand mission and commitment to delivering complex solutions for multi-jurisdictional regulated operators. I am eager to advance our commercial objectives as newly appointed CCO for Digitain Malta.”