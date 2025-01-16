Oddsgate kicks off 2025 with ICE Barcelona and igaming trends guide

Oddsgate kicks off the year with an ambitious agenda.

Press release.- Oddsgate is starting 2025 with full force: from January 20 to 22, the company will participate in ICE Barcelona, followed by its 2025 Trends Guide launch. The guide will offer key insights into the igaming market in Latin America and Brazil, reaffirming Oddsgate’s commitment to innovation.

The beginning of a new year is always a time for renewal and preparation for challenges and achievements. For Oddsgate, 2024 was a year of remarkable accomplishments, driven by a solid strategic plan and the achievement of ambitious goals. Now, in 2025, the company is stronger than ever and ready to advance its journey of growth and innovation in the dynamic iGaming market.

Tiago Almeida, CEO of Oddsgate, said: “Success in 2025 will hinge on companies’ ability to navigate industry complexities while keeping player-centric strategies at the core”

With this strategic focus, Oddsgate kicks off the year with an ambitious agenda. From January 20 to 22, the company will attend ICE Barcelona, one of the world’s most significant igaming events, making its debut in the vibrant city of Gaudí.

Represented by key figures like Tiago Almeida, Mickael Shahinyan, Lusia Barseghyan, Gabi Pitileac, Guilherme Graziani and Rui Lopes, Oddsgate aims to make the event its “first act” of the year, fostering connections, expanding business opportunities and reinforcing its commitment to innovation.

However, participation at ICE is just the beginning. Shortly after the event, Oddsgate will launch its 2025 Trends Guide, an exclusive study offering valuable insights into the future of the iGaming market in Latin America, with a strong focus on Brazil.

With an innovative and lighthearted approach, the guide playfully suggests Oddsgate used a “crystal ball” to foresee the future. However, its content is based on rigorous analysis and collaboration with industry experts. Key topics include player acquisition, retention, engagement, trends in Artificial Intelligence, mobile-first strategies, payment solutions and the impact of emerging regulations.

“2025 will be a pivotal year for the sector, especially in Brazil, where regulation is entering a new era of responsibility and opportunity,” added Tiago Almeida.

Those interested in the Trends Guide can sign up here (https://igaming trendguide-2025.oddsgate.com/en/) to access this exclusive material and prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the year ahead.

With a year starting full of innovations and precise strategies, Oddsgate aims to reaffirm its role as a leading force in the igaming market, promising a transformative journey ahead.