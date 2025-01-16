Terragon integrates Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine

Through the partnership, Terragon will be able to obtain advanced player insights and risk control.

Press release.- Greco has signed a new partnership with Terragon to integrate its innovative Gameplay Risk Engine.

Terragon is a crypto-ready back office, built by global gaming specialists for global gaming operators. As a one-stop solution and customisation partner, Terragon caters to the unique needs of any gaming market. By integrating Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine, Terragon will elevate its risk management capabilities to new heights.

The Gameplay Risk Engine provides operators with real-time insights through theoretical value modelling and behavioural risk analysis. This enables proactive decision-making, reducing risks, enhancing player experiences, and cutting operational costs.

A spokesperson at Terragon said: “Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine is a game-changer. We are excited to leverage this advanced tool to offer enhanced insights and a seamless experience for our gaming partners, ultimately helping to reduce risk and improve player satisfaction.”

Ozric Vondervelden, co-founder and CEO of Greco, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Terragon, a leading provider in the crypto gaming space. Our Gameplay Risk Engine will help Terragon’s gaming partners achieve new levels of efficiency while ensuring a more secure and enjoyable experience for players.”

Greco will be exhibiting at ICE Barcelona from January 20 to 22. The company invites attendees to visit stand 2C44 to discover more about the company’s innovations.