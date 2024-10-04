TaDa Gaming further extends its presence in Brazil with Cactus Gaming

This alliance will enable the integration of the TaDa portfolio into Cactus Gaming’s platform through a single API.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has further strengthened its position in the rapidly growing Latin American market through its latest partnership signing with Brazilian operator, Cactus Gaming. This deal gives more players greater access to the TaDa portfolio of games and newly launched engagement tools across the region.

The partnership follows on from a slew of new signings for both companies and will enable the integration of the TaDa portfolio into Cactus Gaming’s platform through a single API.

With over 150 certified, licensed, and localised releases available in up to 20 languages and with over 100 payment options, TaDa’s renowned Fishing-Shooting arcade games, Plinko, Crash, Bingo, and Table slots are already highly popular across LatAm, driving new player sign up and enhanced retention.

The recently released TriLuck series of 3 Coin Treasures, 3 Lucky Piggy, and 3 Pot Dragons are currently TaDa’s top-played games across Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. Each slot delivers three separate features interacting together to provide accumulative wins, plus the chance to unlock all three features in a single spin for significant win potential.

Brazilian operator Cactus Gaming adheres to the same regulation standard that TaDa Gaming embraced. Recently obtaining certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has enabled Cactus Gaming to double down on its commitment to raising national standards for igaming in a newly regulated market and ratifying its commitment to better serve its customers.

Ray Lee, director of business development at TaDa Gaming, said: ‘Brazil is an important market for us and one in which we are actively building our reputation. Working with a national operator of Cactus’s calibre is part of our commitment to ensuring our localization is second to none; so that players enjoy a premium experience with every TaDa release. We look forward to bringing new energy for igaming to players in Brazil and across the region overall.’

Felipe Vieira, CEO of Cactus Gaming, added, “We are committed to being the No. 1 destination for quality gaming across Brazil. Our determination to provide this superior offering means partnerships with innovative and regulated content providers are key. We are delighted to have TaDa’s immersive releases available through our platform, giving our operators and players enhanced choice and entertainment.”

TaDa Gaming currently releases a minimum of four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio and is proud to be driving innovation across the global igaming landscape.