TaDa Gaming unveils its new fishing-shooting arcade: Happy Fishing Lightning

Happy Fishing Lightning is TaDa Gaming’s tenth fishing-shooting arcade release.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming delivers an exhilarating underwater adventure to individual and multiplayers alike, with up to four players going head to head in its latest arcade release, Happy Fishing Lightning.

A colourful and light-filled underwater world of shipwrecks and abandoned cities is home to a glorious collection of fish and sea creatures, each with an individual bonus, multiplier or prize to deliver to anyone with good aim.

From beautiful Starfish and Clown Fish to Bomb Crabs and Immortal Boss, Jaws, players boom, blast and bazooka their way to the Mega Octopus Wheel for multipliers of 100x, to an almighty 950x in the Golden Wheel Bonus Game.

According to the company, Happy Fishing Lightning takes all the best features and bonuses of classic arcade games and adds a joyful Calypso soundtrack. Until Jaws, the Immortal Boss swims into view. This is when players reach for their Special Torpedo Weapon which can increase the win by up to 6x, or access the Free Thunderbolt feature with its Bonus pay outs.

TaDa Gaming invites players to destroy the Starfish and create a whirlpool of additional wins as everything around the Starfish disappears into the vortex. The Bomb Crab will explode an additional three bombs as it expires, creating more winning opportunities for the surrounding fish species.

Offering straightforward gameplay options through an intuitive interface, players choose a room from ‘Newbie’; ‘Joy’; and ‘Honor’; each with the option for single or multiplayer occupancy and a different volatility from low to medium to high. The Autoplay feature, alongside the option to specify target creatures by multiplier, win value or just on appearance, means players are fully in control in Happy Fishing Lightning.

Giving players the opportunity to practise and learn is a TaDa signature. Additionally, the clear paytable and on-screen tips and warnings show players how to choose and target strategically in this game of skill and hand-eye co-ordination.

Sean Liu, director of Product Management, TaDa Gaming, said: ‘Happy Fishing Lightning is our tenth Fishing-Shooting arcade release and each one just gets better. Bigger bonuses, more strategic gameplay, variety in ways to win and the option to personalise the game to suit player preferences are all TaDa hallmarks. Add in our signature crisp graphics and cinematic animations and this really does make Happy Fishing Lightning a superb game.”

“Available in over 20 languages with 100+ payment options, Happy Fishing Lightning is due for release on 16th October 2024, reinforcing TaDa Gaming’s position as the number one provider for Fishing-Shooting,” said the company.

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio and is proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape.