BetConstruct and Fast Track bring AI-Driven CRM solutions to Latin America

Press release.- Building on a successful collaboration first established in 2024, BetConstruct and Fast Track are expanding their partnership to offer all-in-one player engagement and CRM solutions tailored for the Latin American iGaming market.

With key partners like Suprema Gaming and VBET already leveraging the synergy of the BetConstruct and Fast Track platforms, this partnership demonstrates a commitment to help operators in Latin America increase their market share during this critical period of regulation which will see the region grow exponentially over the next couple of years.

By combining BetConstruct’s comprehensive gaming offerings across casinos, sports, and lottery with Fast Track’s advanced CRM platform, local operators can now deliver 1:1 personalised experiences at scale. The partnership leverages AI technology and real-time data to improve player retention and drive meaningful interactions, all while navigating the region’s evolving regulatory landscape.

Simon Lidzén, CEO and co-founder of Fast Track highlighted the significance of the partnership: “Latin America, especially Brazil, represents an exciting growth opportunity for iGaming operators. It is a pleasure to collaborate with BetConstruct to bring the best technology available to operators in the region, helping them deliver exceptional experiences to their players.”

He added: “By leveraging BetConstruct’s world-class product suite alongside our CRM capabilities, we are enabling partners to create deeply personalised player experiences that foster loyalty and long-term success.”

Gegham Yegoryan, chief product officer at BetConstruct, said: “This partnership allows operators in Latin America to deliver targeted engagement strategies tailored to local players. With iGaming interest continuing to grow in the region, we are excited to support operators in achieving their goals with innovative tools and solutions.”

BetConstruct provides a comprehensive range of gaming solutions, including casino, sportsbook, virtual games, and live dealer options, designed to support operators in meeting the needs of players worldwide. Its technology is adaptable to different markets and regulatory environments. With a focus on delivering reliable and flexible solutions, BetConstruct helps businesses achieve their goals in the competitive iGaming industry.

Fast Track’s solutions include the innovative Singularity Model, the first technology in the iGaming industry to deliver fully automated, real-time, 1:1 player experiences. Introduced in 2021, this model uses real-time data and advanced AI to build comprehensive player profiles. By tailoring content, timing, and communication channels to individual players, the Singularity Model enables operators to deliver relevant and timely engagements.

In addition, Fast Track’s Data Studio provides operators with advanced analytics tools, enabling lightning-fast queries and customisable dashboards for data-driven decision-making.