WA.Technology receives accreditation to enter Peru’s gaming market

iGaming solutions provider expands in LatAm following MINCETUR approval.

Press release.- WA.Technology, a B2B solutions provider, has announced its entry into the rapidly expanding Peruvian gaming market after receiving the necessary certifications from the country’s gambling regulator, Ministerio de Comercio Exterior y Turismo (MINCETUR). Recognised as one of LatAm’s most sought-after B2B solutions providers, it now brings its iGaming expertise to operators across Peru, having already partnered with most of the continent’s biggest brands.

In total, WA.Technology offers its LatAm partners a full spectrum of iGaming solutions via its WA.Platform, WA.Sports, WA.Casino, WA.Fantasy, WA.Affiliates and WA.Lottery verticals.

With WA.Technology boasting multiple regional offices across the continent, the provider has now stated a firm commitment to ensuring that its Peru operator partners will be given the best of its technology to gain local market share. The firm stated that these include its latest lottery platform, with players able to access more than 70 of the world’s biggest lottery formats, Highly popular Lottery games from the US will also be available, such as Powerball and Megamillions, reaching in excess of $1bn.

In addition, local operators will be able to harness WA.Technology’s latest Fantasy Sports and its US-inspired Pick’Em Play Props offering, which is being rolled out imminently to big-name operators across the continent. Designed for players to unleash their sporting expertise across Daily Fantasy Sports and Free-to-Play predictor games, both represent a tried and tested acquisition tool for LatAm operators to boost engagement, retention, and cross-selling opportunities.

Local partners will also be able to access WA.Technology’s latest WA.Affiliates vertical, designed to transform LatAm operators’ player-focused marketing and customer acquisition strategies. Featuring affiliate tracking features, performance tracking software, and the option to introduce gamification, the company said that WA.Affiliates represents an unparalleled acquisition tool for operators to reach new audiences and drive traffic back to casinos and sportsbooks.

Axel Antillon, regional director LatAm at WA.Technology, said: “Peru represents a significant opportunity for WA.Technology; we are very excited to be embarking on this new journey! The country’s growing appetite for gaming and entertainment-led experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver LatAm’s best gaming products.

“By entering the Peruvian market, we’re able to support local operators in enhancing their player experience, improving operational efficiency, and ultimately, growing their business. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner to the region’s operators as we establish a long-term presence here.”

Since regulations were introduced in October 2023, Peru has been pinpointed as one of LatAm’s major growth markets by industry experts. Reports project the market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% between 2023 and 2031, largely driven by increased digital adoption and growing demand for online entertainment.

MINCETUR, Peru’s regulator, estimates that approximately Sol3.8 bn (€1bn) in bets was placed in 2022, with online gaming and sports betting estimated to produce Sol162m (€40.6m) a year in taxes for the state.