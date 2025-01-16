SOFTSWISS shares 84 must-promo sporting events 2025

Over 90 per cent of sportsbook revenue now comes from mobile users.

SOFTSWISS’ Sports Betting Events Calendar for 2025 contains 84 major sporting events, aiming to boost operators’ promotional strategies.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS published the Sports Betting Events Calendar for 2025. This year, the free-to-download file contains 84 major sporting events, aiming to boost operators’ promotional strategies.

The sports betting industry continues to expand at an impressive pace. According to Statista, its global revenue in 2024 reached EUR 45.43bn, reflecting a 6 per cent increase from the previous year, while the ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) climbed from EUR 320 in 2023 to EUR 330 in 2024. This upward trajectory is mirrored by a surge in betting activity across platforms, with mobile betting growing by 210 per cent and desktop betting increasing by 194 per cent.

Several sports categories saw significant growth in betting volumes in 2024:

Football – 21%

Tennis – 136%

American Football – 650%

Basketball – 115%

Table Tennis – 640%

These figures underline the importance of leveraging major sporting events to drive player engagement and optimise revenue. In the list of must-promo activities, SOFTSWISS experts included 24 different sports because the diversity in offering leads to stability in sportsbook operation.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, Head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, comments: “By using a personalised approach, flexible bonuses, and process automation, operators can not only enhance player engagement but also significantly reduce operational costs. This strategy will be the key to success in the upcoming year and help differentiate operators in the competitive market.”

According to SOFTSWISS experts, operators should focus on several key strategies to enhance player engagement and streamline operations to ensure sportsbook success in 2025. Seasonal bonuses and personalised promotions tailored to major events can captivate players and boost activity.

See also: SOFTSWISS launches the first Sportsbook Network Jackpot

Kamenetskyi adds: “For example, offering free bets on users’ favourite sports or creating combo bonuses that cover multiple events, such as the Champions League and French Open finals, can drive sustained interest. Additionally, esports presents a growing opportunity, allowing operators to engage younger, tech-savvy audiences through live streams, real-time betting options, and dedicated campaigns.”

A mobile-first approach is essential, as over 90 per cent of sportsbook revenue now comes from mobile users. Ensuring apps and platforms are optimised for seamless, on-the-go gameplay is crucial to retaining players. Automation also plays a vital role in improving efficiency and reducing operational costs. By automating audience segmentation, bonus distribution, and promotional campaigns, operators can save time and deliver a more tailored player experience.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team will be sharing more strategies and insights during the ICE Barcelona 2025 at Stand 2G42.



