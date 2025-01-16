Conquering challenges: TotoGaming celebrates first anniversary in Romania
Press release.- TotoGaming, a brand with 20 years of experience in Armenia, has celebrated its first anniversary in the Romanian market.
A year after entering the market, the brand acknowledges that its goal has always been to conquer challenging heights—a philosophy deeply embedded in Toto’s vision: making champion-like decisions and pursuing them relentlessly.
Today, totogaming.ro stands out as one of Romania’s “rising stars” a fact underscored by its shortlisting in the “Rising Star” category at the EGR Europe Awards 2025.
TotoGaming CEO Harutyun Vardanyan said: “What we planned after entering the market was achieved within the first few months, which is a strong indicator of our success.”
Highlights from TotoGaming’s first year in Romania
- The brand launched in Romania with a collaboration featuring global football star Luís Figo. This victory march of partnerships continued with one of Romania’s oldest clubs, CFR Cluj, uniting to embark on a Path to the Glory together.
- Added 56 new providers and launched 2,568 new games, including new features like Bet Builder, Quick Bet, Autobet, and Copybet.
- It introduced TotoChat, an active platform for users to interact and share their best experiences.
- For sports betting enthusiasts, it offered: 100+ sports, spanning 3,000+ global tournaments and over 1,000 football championships across 150+ countries. Real-time stats, line-ups, and formations for 15,000+ international leagues. 100,000+ pre-match and 150,000+ live events streamed monthly.
- The contact center achieved remarkable results in customer satisfaction, recording an 81 per cent chat satisfaction rate, surpassing the industry average of 76 per cent.
- TotoGaming said it stands out for its impressive payment speed. Statistics reveal that 15.5 per cent of transactions are processed in under a minute, with 77.3 per cent completed within 10 minutes. The brand is dedicated to supporting its customers, offering step-by-step guidance over the phone whenever they face challenges during transactions.
The company stated that this marks the beginning of a long journey for TotoGaming, and the past year has clearly shown that the brand is determined to achieve every goal it sets for itself.