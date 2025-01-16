Conquering challenges: TotoGaming celebrates first anniversary in Romania

The brand acknowledges that its goal has always been to conquer challenging heights.

Press release.- TotoGaming, a brand with 20 years of experience in Armenia, has celebrated its first anniversary in the Romanian market.

A year after entering the market, the brand acknowledges that its goal has always been to conquer challenging heights—a philosophy deeply embedded in Toto’s vision: making champion-like decisions and pursuing them relentlessly.

Today, totogaming.ro stands out as one of Romania’s “rising stars” a fact underscored by its shortlisting in the “Rising Star” category at the EGR Europe Awards 2025.

TotoGaming CEO Harutyun Vardanyan said: “What we planned after entering the market was achieved within the first few months, which is a strong indicator of our success.”

Highlights from TotoGaming’s first year in Romania

The brand launched in Romania with a collaboration featuring global football star Luís Figo. This victory march of partnerships continued with one of Romania’s oldest clubs, CFR Cluj, uniting to embark on a Path to the Glory together.

Added 56 new providers and launched 2,568 new games, including new features like Bet Builder, Quick Bet, Autobet, and Copybet.

It introduced TotoChat, an active platform for users to interact and share their best experiences.

For sports betting enthusiasts, it offered: 100+ sports, spanning 3,000+ global tournaments and over 1,000 football championships across 150+ countries. Real-time stats, line-ups, and formations for 15,000+ international leagues. 100,000+ pre-match and 150,000+ live events streamed monthly.

The contact center achieved remarkable results in customer satisfaction, recording an 81 per cent chat satisfaction rate, surpassing the industry average of 76 per cent.

TotoGaming said it stands out for its impressive payment speed. Statistics reveal that 15.5 per cent of transactions are processed in under a minute, with 77.3 per cent completed within 10 minutes. The brand is dedicated to supporting its customers, offering step-by-step guidance over the phone whenever they face challenges during transactions.

The company stated that this marks the beginning of a long journey for TotoGaming, and the past year has clearly shown that the brand is determined to achieve every goal it sets for itself.