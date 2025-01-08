Relax Gaming sets sail into 2025 with the release of Kraken’s Cove

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said Kraken’s Cove is a game built around “innovative mechanics and amazing features” that deliver both player enjoyment and top-level performance.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has kick-started the year with the launch of Kraken’s Cove, its latest cluster pays game that can see players loot up to 10,000x their stake.

At the core of the gameplay is Ship Wild, a special symbol that is present on every spin that moves closer to the central hot spot with each winning spin. Upon reaching the hot spot, it expands into a 2×2 to 5×5 Wild, with a multiplier that increases every time it contributes to a cluster win.

Landing three scatters activates the Free Spins feature, awarding five spins during which the Ship Wild’s expansion and multiplier persist, providing players with greater win potential. The player can also gamble their free spins and possibly start the feature with up to 25 spins and a ship multiplier of 50.

Treasure Chest Wild specials enhance engagement by awarding coins that expand Ship Wild’s size when it reaches the hot spot, offering more opportunities for significant payouts.

Additional features include the Buy Feature, which allows players to directly access Free Spins immediately, with an option to start with upgraded values for enhanced returns.

With its intuitive mechanics and engaging new features, Kraken’s Cove is a versatile addition to any operator’s portfolio, designed to attract new players and drive retention.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We’re delighted to begin our voyage into 2025 with the exciting release of Kraken’s Cove. This is a game built around innovative mechanics and amazing features that deliver both player enjoyment and top-level performance.

“By combining Cluster Pays with persistent upgrades like the Ship Wild, we’ve created a game that offers compelling engagement while delivering significant operator value with a medium-high volatility.”

Established as one of the industry’s leading B2B suppliers, Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Money Train 3 names the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles, while the brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.