How TaDa Gaming successfully launched GiftCode, its first gamification tool, into the Brazilian market

Focusing on key areas to improve game performance, maximise player engagement and retention, increase revenue and deliver immersive experiences, GiftCode was tested across the Brazilian market.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has developed its new suite of marketing and gamification tools designed to boost the user experience and create immersive gaming excitement. GiftCode, the first tool to launch, can be added to TaDa’s portfolio of premium casino content requiring no extra development from operators.

With 150+ slots comprising fishing-shooting, arcade bingo and table games, all of which are certified and expertly localised for maximum impact, the casino entertainment provider currently releases four new games a month, making its portfolio one of the fastest-growing available.

In addition to this impressive output, the team believes that further enhancing play through gamification is key for long-term success. Developing, launching and testing new player engagement tools has been a significant project for the Taiwan and Malta-based company this year and one in which they have succeeded beyond expectations with GiftCode.

TaDa’s magical gamification tools

The thoroughly researched and designed suite of gamification tools currently includes Win Card and GiftCode. These are designed to boost player acquisition, engagement and retention, which is crucial for online operators. In a market as competitive as Brazil, unique, customised and bespoke additions to enhance play with every spin and create immersive experiences that bring customers back time and again are crucial. GiftCode was the first to launch and quickly exceeded all KPIs.

What is GiftCode?

GiftCode is the difference between good gaming and great gaming. It is a one-click gamification tool to reward players and a cost-effective way to increase sign-up, retention, repeat plays, increased deposits and overall loyalty.

Designed for issue by operators and streamers, invitations are sent to a designated segment or audience, whether new or churned players, VIPs or as part of a promotion, and through any channel. No additional integration is required. With nearly 100 per cent redemption to date, GiftCode has exceeded every KPI.

How GiftCode works

One-click will add GiftCode to any of the 150+ diverse TaDa Gaming releases. Currently, the reward is Free Spins but GiftCode is flexible so rewards can be targeted to operator choice, specific audience and even individual player preference.

Players enter the GiftCode, watch for the in-game animation and win the reward

Each player account can only use the GiftCode once

All usage and bet levels are recorded

It could not be easier, faster and more cost-effective to reward players than with GiftCode.

What impact has GiftCode had in Brazil?

Between April and June 2024, the content provider collaborated with 100 streamers and KOLs in Brazil.

500,000 GiftCode links were issued

Redemption rate was 95/99 per cent.

The number of new players increased by more than 30,000 per month.

During the campaign period, the next-day retention rate was 80-90 per cent.

Through adding a random timing for the reward to trigger, clear instructions and a visible result. Player excitement and immersion is enhanced and a sense of achievement is guaranteed with the addition of GiftCode.

TaDa Gaming Account Managers will arrange the set-up in approximately two working days when the Promotion will be ready to run. It could not be a more efficient or effective process with fast results.

Why GiftCode works

TaDa’s GiftCode serves as a powerful tool to deliver rewards directly to players. With a straightforward process for accessing the promotion, single-use application, and recorded usage and wager level, the rewards are instant, meaning players can trust GiftCode completely and operators can easily measure its success and assess the ROI, player cost acquisition and all other KPIs.

To find out more, contact [email protected] for a demonstration or meet TaDa Gaming at SBC Lisbon, Stand P207, 24 – 26 September: G2E, Las Vegas, 7 – 10 October; SBC LatAm Miami, 29 – 31 October and SiGMA Malta 11 – 14 November 2024.