WA.Technology makes its debut in Brazil’s regulated market

The supplier becomes the go-to B2B platform partner for Brazilian operators after receiving GLI certification.

Press release.-WA.Technology has announced it will power leading authorised operators in Brazil after the company received technical standards certification from GLI (Gaming Laboratories International), an approved testing house, against the technical standards outlined by Brazil’s regulator.

GLI’s technical standards certification ensures that WA.Technology complies with the Brazilian regulatory requirements, demonstrating its position as the go-to B2B partner for licensed operators looking to excel in the Brazilian market.

WA.Technology’s authorised partners will gain access to WA.Technology’s cutting-edge platform and innovative technology, enabling them to deliver highly personalised, localised, and exciting experiences to bettors across Brazil.

As well as working alongside GLI to obtain the necessary certifications, WA.Technology has a fully operational team based in Brazil in preparation for its future market expansion. This allows the platform provider to remain in tune with ongoing market needs and regulatory developments, as well as enhance its capabilities to deliver real-time support to operators in Portuguese – adding an additional layer of localisation to its product suite.

Brazil is anticipated to be one of the largest gambling markets in the world. Reports from H2 Gambling Capital suggest that Brazil’s sports betting and gaming market is projected to reach USD 10bn (R$ 47.2bn) in GGR by 2029.

Waldir Marques, director of regulatory affairs LatAm at WA.Technology, celebrated the company’s entry into Brazil: “Receiving the platform certification from GLI is an incredibly important milestone for WA.Technology; this is a testament to our commitment and determination to meet even the highest standards of regulatory compliance as required by the Brazilian market.”

Then, he added: “WA.Technology has unmatched levels of local expertise, enabling us to become one of the market’s most prominent platform providers – with a reputation for excellence. WA.Technology is here to support our partners in navigating regulations and pursuing new growth across Brazil, ensuring they have all the tools they need for long-term success.”