Sergey Ghazaryan, GR8 Tech: “We’re announcing a groundbreaking partnership at ICE Barcelona 2025”

GR8 Tech’s chief revenue officer unveiled the company’s plans and expectations for ICE Barcelona. He also reflected on the main company’s achievements and goals for the upcoming year.

Exclusive interview.- Sergey Ghazaryan, chief revenue officer at GR8 Tech, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to talk about GR8 Tech‘s participation in the upcoming ICE Barcelona, one of the biggest events in the gaming industry. During the interview, Ghazaryan revealed the company’s expectations for the event and shared the goals GR8 Tech aims to achieve in 2025.

How is GR8 Tech preparing for ICE 2025 in Barcelona? What does participating in the expo’s first edition in the Spanish city mean?

We at GR8 Tech are thrilled about ICE 2025. The event comes at a special time for us – it’s our second anniversary in January, and we’re announcing a groundbreaking partnership at the expo. It will be a big deal, and we can’t wait to share it.

The move to Barcelona – a part of a “big 2025 rotation” when it comes to igaming events – is exciting. It’s a fresh start for ICE, and from what we anticipate, it’s going to be on a whole new scale – bigger and better than ever. Barcelona in January is also much warmer than London, which I’m sure will be appreciated by everyone. On a personal note, I’ve never been to Barcelona, so I’m especially excited to see this iconic city while connecting with industry peers.

What do you consider will be the highlights of the exhibition?

The thing we are doing on January 22, for sure. As I already mentioned, we’re announcing an UNprecedented partnership at the event, and on its third day, we’re bringing a special star guest to present this collaboration together. It’s going to be massive, and I encourage everyone to stay tuned for more details on-site.

On top of all that, we’re showcasing our UNrivaled Sportsbook and igaming platform through live demos. Its AI-powered capabilities, no-code configurability, margin management tools, and other standout features make it a game-changer for operators. We’re all about delivering powerful, scalable, and future-proof solutions – and ICE 2025 is the perfect stage to show how we’re setting new industry standards. And of course, networking opportunities will be key. ICE 2025 is the perfect setting to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and discover future partnerships. It’s an ideal setting to kickstart a great business year, and we’re looking forward to some exciting conversations that could spark the next big thing in igaming.

“ICE 2025 is the perfect setting to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and discover future partnerships.” Sergey Ghazaryan, chief revenue officer at GR8 Tech.

GR8 Tech announced a leadership transition coinciding with its second anniversary in January 2025. What balance do you make of the company’s achievements so far?

Looking back on GR8 Tech’s journey over the past two years, I’d say the company has struck a strong balance between innovation, client focus, and operational scalability. We’ve consistently listened to our clients and evolved our platform to meet their needs while preparing for growing demand. A major win was making the platform more customisable, allowing clients to adapt quickly to different markets. We also launched geo-specific solutions with tailored content, payment methods, and bonus systems, giving our clients a competitive edge in new regions.

On the technical side, in 2024, we introduced nearly 200 new features to boost platform performance. During major sporting events, our system processed up to 20,000 bets and 54,000 wallet transactions per second without missing a beat – a real testament to our scalability. Bets placed on our platform surged by 125 per cent, reaching 12.4 billion in 2024. We also expanded our client base eight times and saw revenue skyrocket.

So, while we’ve celebrated clear wins in growth and innovation, the real success comes from how we’ve balanced client-centric development with operational excellence. That is what positions us so well for future expansion.

GR8 Tech has enhanced its igaming platform in Asia with new automated servers. What results has the expansion of its technical infrastructure registered in the region?

Expanding GR8 Tech’s technical infrastructure in Asia has delivered impressive results through automated servers, a local data centre, and a geo-specific approach tailored to the region’s needs. By processing requests locally instead of routing them through centralised servers in Europe, we’ve improved web performance by 25 per cent and reduced product load times significantly. We also partnered with one of the best content delivery management providers in the region to keep services close to users, boosting access speed and reliability.

This all helped us launch new markets faster while maintaining high platform performance. Moving forward, we’re optimising backend processes to reduce server calls and enhance service reliability even further.

What are the company’s goals for 2025 and what projects are you currently focusing on?

In 2025, GR8 Tech will be bigger and bolder than ever while maintaining our high-performance standard. Our vision is straightforward: We want our clients to see us as a true partner who helps them reach the top. Everything we’re working on is focused on making that a reality.

One of our biggest goals is expanding customisation options for operators. We’re building more flexible API solutions so operators can create fully tailored platforms that meet their unique audience’s needs. Our sportsbook iframe, already a key product, will be scaled further, offering an easy-to-integrate solution that simplifies onboarding without sacrificing features like CRM tools, gamification, and bonuses.

We’re also enhancing our content portfolio by adding new sports, expanding coverage of niche markets, and deepening features like statistical player props and advanced bet builders. Personalisation will be a key focus, with AI and machine learning driving custom experiences for players.

Operational excellence with high uptime and stability during peak events remains central. We’re also making it easier and faster for operators to launch with pre-configured, geo-specific content and customisable platform skins designed for day-one readiness.

And that’s not all – a lot of new and exciting things are coming within that partnership we’ll be announcing at ICE 2025. We are determined to lead the industry with bold new ideas and ultimately become the world’s leading sportsbook platform provider. It’s ambitious, but we’re ready to make it happen.