TaDa Gaming introduces its latest slot, Money Pot

The casino content provider invites players to “find Caishen, god of wealth, on the reels and discover a world of money pot wins.”

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is rounding up the year with pots of gold and a wealth of wins in Money Pot.

The feature-loaded slot offers Scatters, Multipliers, Mystery Symbols, Jackpots and the Golden Lock & Respin feature, in a three reels, three rows, and three fixed paylines release.

Traditional Yuanbao ingots bring multipliers from 0.5x to 10x depending on their colour. Mystery Symbols will spin and reveal Yuanbao, or the Mini, Minor and Major jackpots, which offer 15x, 25x and 50x the bet and can even trigger the bonus game which awards retriggerable Free Spins.

The Mystery Jackpot symbol can only reveal itself in the bonus game and nine identical symbols will trigger the Grand Jackpot for 3,000x the bet.

Caishen is both the Scatter, triggering the Golden Lock and Respin bonus game and a bonus collector. On a winning combination, he will collect and add all the Yuanbao symbols’ values to carry over to the bonus game. If there are no Yuanbao, multiplier symbols of 2x sequentially up to 20x the bet will take their place.

Money Pot also offers the TaDa Extra Bet feature. Players can choose either a 1.5x bet to double the chance of triggering Golden Lock & Respin or a 3x bet to quadruple the chances. Whatever they choose, the money pot is certainly on the table in this colourful and engaging release.

Sean Liu, director of Product Management, TaDa Gaming, said: ‘As we approach Chinese New Year, we want our players to celebrate with immersive entertainment and multiple ways to win. Money Pot delivers on all fronts and, with 3,000x max win potential, it’s a great way to start the new year.’

Available in over 20 languages with 100+ currency choices, Money Pot is available to play from January 22, 2025.

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio. “Renowned especially for its industry-changing fishing-shooting games, TaDa Gaming is proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape,” concluded the casino content provider.