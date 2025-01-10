Bryam Jacquet,TaDa Gaming: “2025 will be a mix of consolidating our achievements and creating opportunities in new markets”

Bryam Jacquet, head of business development at TaDa Gaming, shares insights on TaDa’s ICE 2025 plans and the company’s global expansion goals for this year.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Bryam Jacquet, head of business development at TaDa Gaming, offers a glimpse into the company’s plans for ICE 2025 and beyond.

What are TaDa Gaming’s expectations and goals for ICE 2025?

Ideally, we will see a more global audience of decision-makers looking for innovation and diversity in casino products. In turn, this should elevate discussions and insights whilst enabling wider networking to promote our portfolio generally and our fishing-shooting games specifically.

ICE is the first event in our 2025 global exhibition schedule and Stand 2B42 will certainly be the place to be. Along with our slots and gamification tools, we have been gearing up to exclusively preview our new theme fishing-shooting game – Fortune Zombie – which will not be formally released until March 2025.

What can you tell us about this exciting new concept and how you are presenting it?

We are hosting an on-stand Experience Zone. Visitors will get a personalised introduction to our authentic and original fishing-shooting arcade machines; plus learn about and play Ocean King Jackpot and the new theme release, Fortune Zombie.

The Experience Zone showcases the journey from arcade/casino-based machines to mobile gaming, enabling operators to better understand the instant recognition plus immersive play and social opportunities that these games offer.

Ocean King Jackpot is currently our top-performing fishing shooting game. Fortune Zombie, while using the existing shooting mechanics to great effect, now takes the action to the city rather than underwater, with non-stop explosive gameplay so both games show the opportunities and scalability of this new vertical.

What are the main goals and expectations that TaDa Gaming has for 2025?

2024 was a year of significant and rapid growth: 2025 will be a mix of consolidating our achievements and creating opportunities in new markets – including North America and Africa – where we will be attending key exhibitions.

Our aim is to cement our position as the No. 1 provider for fishing-shooting games globally. To date we are enjoying a very successful reception across Latin America – in Brazil and Mexico especially – and are currently exceeding all KPIs in Italy.

Our fishing-shooting games offer alternative, progressive gameplay in a unique format that is proven to extend screen time and PLV. They are not an addition to or extension of any existing product but an essential new vertical.

So we will be developing and extending our offering and announcing multiple new integrations across 2025, whilst also growing our portfolio of slots, table and arcade games and gamification tools.

TaDa Gaming released about one new game per week during 2024. Can we expect a similar pace of releases this year?

Yes. Our Q1 Roadmap, which we will also be showcasing at ICE, will offer significant variety with each release including the Aztec-themed Treasure Quest, Chinese New Year Money Pot, and the return of the ultimate ‘Baddie’ in Pirate Queen 2. Additions to our TriLuck™, DARKREEL™ and Surge Reel™ series are scheduled for later in the year.

Naturally, we will be releasing original and new theme fishing-shooting games. Adding to the excitement, the new theme games will also benefit from our gamification tool, GiftCode. This will reward players with free ammo, adding another layer of engagement to the experience.

What important igaming trends do you consider have emerged that will shape the industry during 2025 and the next years?

Personalisation will continue to be a significant long-term factor. All our games offer players control settings which enable them to tailor their experience with every play: we see this as essential for creating long-term engagement and retention.

Progressive and multiplayer social gaming options, which are part of our fishing-shooting games, will continue to appeal as sophisticated players look for new experiences.

Correctly reading the data to deliver accurate player segmentation and further developing the tools to improve this metric will also impact igaming across 2025.

However, there is still strong demand for slot releases such as Lucky Jaguar and our Fortune Gems series, which give superb localisation with straightforward gameplay. Offering solid gaming experiences that deliver entertainment will always be a key trend.

How will the beginning of the regulated market in Brazil impact the industry?

It should ensure safer gaming experiences which will appeal to and grow an audience which has already shown an appetite for all types of gaming experiences – from sportsbooks to slots and especially for our fishing-shooting titles.

The requirement for transparency and compliance will also ensure that more professional casino and sportsbook operators and providers will lead the developing Brazilian igaming market.

Of course, more regulations can mean bureaucracy slowing down business processes and limiting advertising and marketing channels, but overall we believe that the benefits of a regulated market will outweigh any challenges and open new opportunities.

For further information on working with TaDa Gaming, visit TaDa Gaming or email [email protected] to set your appointment to visit Stand 2B42 at ICE Barcelona 2025, 20th– 22nd January 2025.