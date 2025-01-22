BetConstruct wraps up first day at ICE Barcelona 2025

BetConstruct has made a recap of its first day at ICE Barcelona 2025 where it showcased its comprehensive offerings at stand 4A20.

Press release.- On the first day at ICE Barcelona 2025 BetConstruct displayed its 1,500 sqm exhibition space at stand 4A20, showcasing its comprehensive offerings, such as casino suite, sportsbook, affiliate system, The Last Battle, Trebuchet, bonus pie, and more all thoughtfully presented within the groundbreaking the Center of Gravity concept, bringing together innovation, ideas, and transformative partnerships.

Innovation in action

Throughout the day, BetConstruct showcased its offerings portfolio, which included titles such as:

● Casino Suite: a platform featuring diverse online casino game options

● Sportsbook: an advanced platform for sports betting operations, offering a wide variety of events and features

● Affiliate System: tiered partnership programs and measurement tools that strengthen business connections

● The Last Battle: a loyalty system designed to take player engagement and retention to new heights

● Trebuchet: a dynamic system for increasing player engagement with challenge-based gameplay

● Bonus Pie: an in-game marketplace that allows players to exchange points for exclusive NFTs

Strategic synergy

BetConstruct’s collaboration with the innovative Ortak marketplace has been amplified with two outstanding solutions – Ortak White Label and Ortak Snowball, both of which have garnered tremendous interest from industry enthusiasts visiting the company’s stand.

FTN: two years of revolutionary excellence

In addition, BetConstruct celebrated FTN marking its second anniversary of revolutionizing digital transactions in the industry. The token’s continued innovation and growth perfectly align with BetConstruct’s vision for the future.

The Center of Gravity: a night of spectacular celebrations

The day culminated in the spectacular Center of Gravity party at La Paloma, where DJ Leblanc created an electric atmosphere. At the same time, Alec Monopoly brought his artistic energy to the evening. The surprise appearance of a special guest transformed an already amazing celebration.

As the company looks ahead to the remaining days at ICE, they are eager to reveal even more innovations and developments. BetConstruct’s representatives are ready to welcome more visitors to stand 4A20, where they will continue demonstrating how the company is shaping the future of the igaming industry.