BGaming presents Disco Party

The content provider invites players to feel the rhythm of romance with the launch of this new game.

Press release.- BGaming invites players to put on their finest clothes, slip on their dancing shoes, and prepare to find their perfect match with the release of Disco Party.

Dating is an unpredictable journey about embracing the freedom to make personal choices, and this essence is captured perfectly in Disco Party. Players get to take charge of their experience by selecting their preferred volatility level—step into the shoes of the charismatic man with medium volatility or embody the stylish woman with low volatility. Once your decision has been made, the action unfolds across a 5×3 game grid with 243 ways to win.

Everyone has made a wrong choice on a date before, so if players realize their decision isn’t for them, they can click on the corresponding character at the side of the reels to change the volatility and mix things up.

This pulsating slot is brought to life with a dynamic, disco-inspired soundtrack that sets the tone for a funky evening of game and dating action. This is complemented perfectly by an array of attractive men and women appearing on the reels, with the symbols changing depending on your volatility selection. The characters of Disco Party were all meticulously designed using the latest graphics and AI technology to provide the most immersive experience possible.

Players should keep their eyes peeled for the elusive Scatter symbol. Landing three or more of these will trigger the game’s Free Spins round. BGaming also adds a bit of extra spice to the dating game, with multipliers of up to x10 being randomly added to wins during the classic Free Spins round.

Players who want to skip the queue and get in on the bonus action faster can buy their way into the Free Spins for 75x their stake or the Super Free Spins for 150x. The multipliers are available during Super Free Spins range from x2 to x25.

See also: BGaming launches Plinko 2, the latest in the popular Plinko series

Nothing says love quite like a high RTP, and Disco Party is all about it. Its RTP is devoted to 97.01 per cent, and the maximum win is 1,500x the player’s stake.

Nikita Zavadsky, custom games product manager at BGaming, said: “Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, and what better way to get in the mood for love than spinning the reels and landing a big win?

“At BGaming, we are always looking for fresh themes to explore, and the world of dating is so exciting and unpredictable that it feels like a natural fit for a slot game. Dating is also all about choice, and we think we have captured this perfectly by allowing players to choose their volatility. Our team has worked non-stop to bring this vision to life, and we cannot wait to see how audiences react when it hits virtual shelves.”