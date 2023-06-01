Table Trac to install management system at two Nevada casinos

Comstock Casino in Carson City and Silver Springs Nugget Casino in Silver Springs have selected the company’s management system.

US.- Table Trac has announced it has signed separate agreements to install its CasinoTrac management system at two Nevada casinos. The firm has signed deals with the Comstock Casino in Carson City and the Silver Springs Nugget Casino in Silver Springs.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, said: “We are honored that both the Comstock Casino and Silver Springs Nugget Casino have selected the CasinoTrac management system. We are pleased to be increasing our presence in Northern Nevada and are confident that our suite of products will help these sites establish their new players club and grow their business.”

In February, Table Trac was granted a licence by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. This licence approval permits Table Trac to install its gaming management system in Mississippi casinos. Previously, Golden Buffalo Casino and Motel located in Lower Brule, South Dakota, selected Table Trac’s casino management system for its gaming terminals.

Earlier this week, Table Trac named Jeff Baldi as senior vice president of commercial strategy. Baldi will be responsible for the company’s sales and marketing strategies. He arrives with more than 27 years of casino operations and manufacturing experience.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.15bn in April

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.15bn in gaming revenue in April. That’s an increase of 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $624.7m, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $994.9m, a 3.6 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2.3 per cent year-on-year.