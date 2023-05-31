Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.15bn in April

The Strip saw $624.7m in revenue, up 5.27 per cent from April 2022.

Revenue increased 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.15bn in gaming revenue in April. That’s an increase of 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $624.7m, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $994.9m, a 3.6 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $837.9m of all revenue for the month, up 4.2 per cent on the same month last year. Table, counter and card games revenue reached $321.8m, a 0.8 per cent decrease. Sportsbooks collected revenue of $32.4m, a 27.8 per cent increase from 2022. Wagers increased 2.7 per cent to $598m. Mobile sports wagering accounted for 66 per cent of all sports bets.

The state collected $67.4m in percentage fees during the month of May 2023, based upon the taxable revenues generated in April 2023. This represents a 3.4 per cent (or $2.4m) decrease compared to the prior year’s May, when percentage fee collections were $69.8m.

