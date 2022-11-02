Golden Buffalo Casino selects Table Trac’s casino management system

The South Dakota venue will install Casino Trac’s integrated slot accounting and customer reward programmes.

US.- Golden Buffalo Casino and Motel located in Lower Brule, South Dakota, has selected Table Trac’s casino management system for its gaming terminals. The South Dakota venue will install Casino Trac’s integrated slot accounting and customer reward programmes.

General manager Golden Buffalo Casino & Motel Quintin HT McGhee said: “We are excited for the installation and future launch of Casino Trac’s integrated slot accounting and customer reward programs. We feel Casino Trac’s system will allow us to continue building loyalty with our existing customers while driving future customer growth.”

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac Inc, added: “We are pleased that the Golden Buffalo has chosen the CasinoTrac management system and are confident that our suite of products will help the Casino meet their collective objectives and grow their business.”

Table Trac sells casino management systems, delivering insights ranging from accounting and revenue audits to promotions. Havasu Landing Resort and Casino, in California and Bighorn Casino and the Longhorn Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, have selected the firm’s services.

FSB secures regulatory approval in South Dakota

Sports betting and igaming service provider FSB has secured regulatory approval from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming to launch its services in the midwestern US state. The firm offers its sports wagering services to partners in the Deadwood city area.

Dave McDowell, chief executive officer at FSB, said: “This exciting news is another strong step forward for FSB in North America and continues the rapid momentum we’ve enjoyed in the region in 2022.