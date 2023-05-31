Table Trac appoints Jeff Baldi as senior vice president of commercial strategy

Baldi will be responsible for the company’s sales and marketing strategies.

US.- Table Trac, a developer and provider of casino information and management systems, has named Jeff Baldi as senior vice president of commercial strategy. Baldi will be responsible for the company’s sales and marketing strategies. He arrives with more than 27 years of casino operations and manufacturing experience.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, said: “Bringing Jeff Baldi into CasinoTrac to lead the company’s expansion plans demonstrates our commitment to increase brand awareness and bring our value, quality and service to the larger casino industry.”

Baldi commented: “I am excited and humbled to join such a great team. The heritage and culture created by our executive leadership are reflected in our 280+ installed casinos.”

In February, Table Trac was granted a licence by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. This licence approval permits Table Trac to install its gaming management system in Mississippi casinos. Previously, Golden Buffalo Casino and Motel located in Lower Brule, South Dakota, selected Table Trac’s casino management system for its gaming terminals