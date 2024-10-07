Table Trac names Andrew Berger as board member

Berger is the managing member of AB Value Management.

US.- Table Trac has announced that Andrew T. Berger has been approved to join its board of directors. Berger has served as a director of Autoscope Technologies Corporation since October 2015 and as its executive chair since June 2016. He was also its CEO from April 2021 to November 2022.

He was chief executive officer of Tuesday Morning Corporation, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor, from November 2022 through May 2023. He is currently the managing member of AB Value Management, which serves as the general partner of AB Value Partners. He also provides business consultancy services through Walker’s Manual and was the chief executive officer of restaurant chain Cosi.

Chad Hoehne, president and CEO of Table Trac, said: “We are very pleased and excited to have Andrew join our board of directors.”

Berger commented: “I look forward to the opportunity to be a member of the Table Trac board. I believe it is a great time to join the Table Trac team, and I am excited to contribute to the expansion and growth of their business.”

This year, the company announced the promotion of Theresa Birtalan as head of new business development for non-commercial gaming. Table Trac also named Thomas Florio as head of business development for the Eastern US and new territories.

In 2023, Table Trac registered a record $7m in gross profit, with a gross margin percentage exceeding 74 per cent. Reoccurring revenue was $4.9m, up 42 per cent.