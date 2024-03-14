Table Trac to install casino management system at Taos Mountain Casino

The venue will be Table Trac’s first installation in New Mexico.

US.- Table Trac has signed an agreement to install its CasinoTrac casino management system at Taos Mountain Casino, in Taos, New Mexico. It will be the company’s first installation in New Mexico.

Taos Mountain will install PlayerLINQ – CasinoTrac’s 6.2in touchscreen player tracking interface, CTLoyalty and slot accounting solutions on its gaming floor. It will also install DataTrac, the company’s proprietary business intelligence and analytics platform.

Jennifer Welty, general manager at Taos Mountain Casino, said: “Our team at Taos Mountain Casino is very excited to work with the team at CasinoTrac. We were looking for a company that still believes in customer service. We believe we have found that with Casino Trac and their team. We look forward to building that relationship and all that they offer.”

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, added: “We are excited and honored to be chosen by Jen and her team at Taos Mountain Casino. We are confident CasinoTrac’s highly secure, unified, and stable platform will help drive profits and top-notch player experience, the experiences players have come to expect, playing at the ‘Home of the Winning Smile.’”

Last year, Cactus Jack’s Casino, in Carson City, Nevada, installed Table Trac’s CasinoTrac casino management system on its gaming floor. The venue is owned by Stillwater Gaming, which owns and operates multiple casino properties in Carson Valley, Churchill County, and Lyon County, in Nevada. The locations feature slot machines as well as entertainment, hotels, bars, and restaurants.

