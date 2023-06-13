Table Trac names new head of business development for non-commercial gaming

Table Trac recently named Thomas Florio as head of business development for the Eastern US and new territories.

Theresa Birtalan has worked in the gaming industry for more than 25 years.

US.- Table Trac, a developer and provider of casino information and management systems, has announced the promotion of Theresa Birtalan as head of new business development for non-commercial gaming.

Prior to joining Table Trac, Birtalan worked in and around the gaming industry providing financial services and insurance, for more than 25 years.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, said: “Theresa Birtalan stands by our brand and makes us proud when we present our solid product line to the markets where Native American gaming is thriving. I am excited to see what comes from this renewed focus.”

Jeff Baldi, SVP commercial strategy at Table Trac, added: “Theresa has been a valuable member of Table Trac, since 2012. She has a proven track record of relationship building, delivering results, and industry knowledge. It’s been an honor getting to know and work with her. We are excited to see Theresa continue her success in this new role.”

Table Trac recently named Thomas Florio as head of business development for the Eastern US and new territories. He has more than 35 years of experience in casino operations and manufacturing. The company also named Jeff Baldi as senior vice president of commercial strategy. Baldi is responsible for the company’s sales and marketing strategies

In February, Table Trac was granted a licence by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. This licence approval permits Table Trac to install its gaming management system in Mississippi casinos.