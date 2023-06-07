Table Trac appoints Thomas Florio as head of business development for Eastern US

Florio has more than 35 years of experience in casino operations and manufacturing.

US.- Table Trac has named Thomas Florio as head of business development for the Eastern US and new territories.

With more than 35 years of experience in casino operations and manufacturing, Florio has held executive positions with Caesars Entertainment, Wynn, Penn (Argosy) and tribal casinos in the US and Canada. He held senior sales and development positions with Shuffle Master, TCS-John Huxley, Aristocrat, ISD, Amaya-Cadillac Jack and AGS.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, said: “Gaining the benefit of Mr. Florio’s experience and industry knowledge has an immediate impact for CasinoTrac’s expansion plan. I am pleased to welcome Tommy to Table Trac”.

Florio commented: “I am eager to hit the ground running and assist the team in getting to the next level.”

Table Trac recently named Jeff Baldi as senior vice president of commercial strategy. Baldi is responsible for the company’s sales and marketing strategies. He arrived with more than 27 years of casino operations and manufacturing experience.

In February, Table Trac was granted a licence by the Mississippi Gaming Commission. This licence approval permits Table Trac to install its gaming management system in Mississippi casinos.

Table Trac has signed separate agreements to install its CasinoTrac management system at two Nevada casinos. The firm signed deals with the Comstock Casino in Carson City and the Silver Springs Nugget Casino in Silver Springs.