Table Trac enters Alabama market

US.- Table Trac has been selected by two gaming operators in Alabama. The Greenetrack racetrack in Green County and The Palace Bingo, which opened in Knoxville in July, have chosen Table Trac’s system for their gaming terminals.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac sells casino management systems, delivering insights ranging from accounting and revenue audits to promotions.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, said: “The unique platform and architecture of our product makes it flexible so that it can provide accounting and player club functionality to these kinds of special environments.”

Bighorn Casino and the Longhorn Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, have also selected Table Trac’s CasinoTrac management system. Another casino venue in Nevada, Lucky Strike Casino, also selected Table Trac’s Casino Trac management system for its gaming floor. Lucky Strike Casino is owned and operated by Stillwater Gaming.

Table Trac has also signed a deal with Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin. The resort is owned and operated by the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Alabama Senate committee passes gaming and lottery bills

In March, the two gambling bills introduced by Alabama state senator Greg Albritton were approved by a senate committee and moved forward for debate. Senate Bill 293, a constitutional amendment, and Senate Bill 294, which has details on the proposed law, would create an Alabama state lottery and allow other gaming options.

They would also establish an Alabama Education Lottery and a Gambling Commission to supervise and regulate a state lottery, as well as allow casino-style games, sports betting, bingo, and raffles to be conducted subject to licensure by the commission.