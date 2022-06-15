Lake of the Torches Resort Casino selects Table Trac’s management system

The Wisconsin venue has chosen the developer’s system for its gaming floor.

US.- Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin, has selected Table Trac‘s Table Games Management System for its gaming floor. Table Trac will provide the Wisconsin venue with a suite of table games management products to assist in driving revenue and player loyalty.

Bill Guelcher, CEO at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, said: “Our property is excited to partner with Table Trac as we continue to improve our operations. We identified a need to upgrade our player tracking and accounting capabilities in our table games department. After reviewing the available options, CasinoTrac was a clear winner for our property.”

“We see the future value in the dynamic nature of the CasinoTrac System to integrate with our current systems while leaving the door open to add additional module in the future”.

Table Trac’s chief executive officer, Chad Hoehne, added: “Lake of the Torches Resort Casino had a unique set of requirements. They communicated exactly how they wanted to approach the solution, we listened and were able to demonstrate how they could utilize features in the CasinoTrac system to accomplish those objectives.”

Table Trac was granted a licence in Wisconsin in February. It’s the seventh state to grant a licence to Table Trac, joining Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

Wisconsin’s Potawatomi Hotel and Casino announces $100m renovation project

The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has provided an update on the $100m renovation of its third floor. Covering more than 120,000 square feet, the work will result in new gaming and gastronomic experiences. It is scheduled to be completed by spring 2023.

The renovated gaming floors will feature more than 1,800 slot machine stations, including a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats,” a first for Potawatomi, and an array of 4K televisions. Guests will also find cashier stations and a brand-new Fire Keeper’s Club booth.

