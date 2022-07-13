Nevada’s Lucky Strike Casino partners with Table Trac

The Stillwater Gaming venue has selected the Casino Trac management system for its gaming floor.

US.- Lucky Strike Casino in Nevada has selected Table Trac’s Casino Trac management system for its gaming floor. Lucky Strike Casino is owned and operated by Stillwater Gaming. It has slot machines, entertainment spaces, accommodation and bars and restaurants.

Stillwater Gaming’s programme manager, Scott Dale, said: “When I think about CasinoTrac, I see great value. The system is developed and supported by professionals who are truly focused on the end-user – casino guests.”

“I am impressed with the stability of the CasinoTrac system. We have utilised it over the last couple of years at two of our casinos. Additionally, I particularly like that Table Trac is a company dedicated completely to gaming systems. That focus appears to be what drives the quality of the system and the culture of the Table Trac Team.”

Table Trac president Chad Hoehne added: “CasinoTrac’s full-featured online CMS system for customer-facing and back-of-the-house casino operations is gaining a reputation for reliability and value for casino operators. We are proud to be expanding with Stillwater Gaming with that reliability and value.”

Table Trac recently signed a deal with Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin. The resort is owned and operated by the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

In February, Table Trac was granted a licence in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Division of Gaming‘s approval permits Table Trac to install its gaming management system in casinos in the state.

