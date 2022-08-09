Bighorn and Longhorn casinos select Table Trac’s management system 

CasinoTrac’s management system, delivers insights ranging from accounting and revenue audits to promotions.

US.- Bighorn Casino and the Longhorn Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, have selected Table Trac’s CasinoTrac management system. Founded in 1995, Table Trac designs, develops and sells casino management systems, delivering insights ranging from accounting and revenue audits to promotions.

Table Trac’s CasinoTrac management system is currently operating in venues in 13 countries including in the US, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, said: “We are honored that both the Longhorn and Bighorn Casinos have selected the CasinoTrac management system for both the Bighorn and Longhorn casinos. We are confident that our suite of products will help these sites establish their new players club and grow their business.”

Casino owners Randy Miller, Richard Gonzales and Rich Iannone, added: “We’ve looked for quite some time for the right fit for our local market. We feel that Table Trac’s list of products and the CasinoTrac management system are state of the art and are excited to be with this team.”

Another casino venue in Nevada, Lucky Strike Casino, also recently selected Table Trac’s Casino Trac management system for its gaming floor. Lucky Strike Casino is owned and operated by Stillwater Gaming.

Table Trac has also signed a deal with Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin. The resort is owned and operated by the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Nevada gaming revenue continues $1bn+ streak

Nevada casinos saw their 16th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in June. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.27bn in gaming revenue, up by nearly 8.1 per cent year-on-year. For the fiscal year ended June 30, gaming win was up 37.3 per cent.

June’s Strip gaming revenue of almost $734.8m was up 22.7 per cent year-on-year and 19.2 per cent higher than June 2019, pre-pandemic. However, some June declines were experienced in Clark County, Downtown gaming revenue fell 11 per cent, North Las Vegas decreased 8 per cent, Laughlin fell 14.6 per cent, Boulder Strip fell 11.8 per cent and Mesquite was flat.