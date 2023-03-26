Gaming Innovation Group secures licences in Maryland and Pennsylvania

The new licences will help the company expand its presence in the US.

US.- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured licences in the US states of Maryland and Pennsylvania. The company received an online sports betting operator licence in Maryland and a fully interactive gaming manufacturer licence in Pennsylvania.

GiG plans to launch the Crab Sports brand in Maryland, where the online gambling market opened in November 2022. In Pennsylvania, the Gaming Control Board’s license will allow it to eventually launch its brand via a partnership with one of its existing partners.

Last year, GiG received “interim authorisation” from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to supply its player account management (PAM) and sportsbook software in the state.

The new licences will help the company expand its presence in the US. GiG has licences in New Jersey and Iowa. In July 2022, the company was awarded a supplier licence in the Canadian province of Ontario. Gaming Innovation Group signed an agreement with Kings Media, in Ontario, for an initial three-year period with the opportunity to be renewed.

GiG general counsel Claudio Caruana said: “Having placed a strong focus on expansion in regulated markets, we’re understandably pleased with the confirmation of our licenses in two new US states. Regulation will continue to drive the industry in North America, as markets mature, allowing us to support and protect operators and their customers, establishing suitable, robust frameworks for sustainable growth.”

GiG chief commercial officer Marcel Elfersy added: “With our plans to open our new US hub later this year, our new licensed status in these very attractive online markets creates further opportunity for us to add value for new and established partners in the region. We’re excited about the possibilities these new states provide, starting with the launch of Crab Sports in Maryland in May on our PAM and sportsbook.”

